Entertainment

Bill Murray’s ‘Zombieland’ part was meant for another actor

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read

zombie land, a comedy about a rogue group of misfits trying to survive the zombie apocalypse, was the surprise hit of 2009. Throw in a cameo from Bill Murray and you’re sure to have a good time. While Murray’s brief appearance helped make the film, he was not the first choice for the role.

It is a comedy about zombies and survival.

It is a story of survival in a world full of well-known enemies, zombies. zombie land, according to IMDb, depicts the United States decimated by a virus that turns all those infected into flesh-eating zombies. There are only a few uninfected humans left standing.

Source link

Photo of James James9 hours ago
0 0 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Alfredo Adame belittled one of his sons for being homosexual, confessed Mary Paz Banquells

10 mins ago

United for Ukraine! Pink Floyd released a new song after 28 years

12 mins ago

Amber Heard on Johnny Depp defamation case: “I’ve always had a love for him”

22 mins ago

Bruce Willis suffered a blow to the head 20 years ago on a set and that could cause aphasia

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button