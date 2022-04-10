Bill Murray’s ‘Zombieland’ part was meant for another actor

zombie land, a comedy about a rogue group of misfits trying to survive the zombie apocalypse, was the surprise hit of 2009. Throw in a cameo from Bill Murray and you’re sure to have a good time. While Murray’s brief appearance helped make the film, he was not the first choice for the role.

It is a comedy about zombies and survival.

It is a story of survival in a world full of well-known enemies, zombies. zombie land, according to IMDb, depicts the United States decimated by a virus that turns all those infected into flesh-eating zombies. There are only a few uninfected humans left standing.

Columbus, played by Jesse Eisenberg, is a student in Texas trying to return home to Ohio so he can check to see if his parents are still alive. It is his phobic personality that helps Columbus stay away from zombies and survive this situation. Along the way, Columbus runs into Tallahassee, played by Woody Harrelson. Tallahassee travels to Florida and kills as many zombies as he can along the way. Tallahassee is also on the hunt for a Twinkie. Tallahassee agrees to let Columbus tag along.

Stopping at a grocery store looking for Twinkies, the pair encounter some zombies and two girls, Wichita and Little Rock, played by Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin. These two sisters have been alone longer than the zombie epidemic and hope to reach an amusement park in Los Angeles that is rumored to be safe from zombies. After more shenanigans, including a run-in with Bill Murray, the quartet realize they’ve created their own quirky family and drive off.

Murray plays himself as a zombie

Once the foursome arrive in Hollywood, they find Bill Murray’s house. To the surprise of wayward travelers, Murray is very much alive and has survived by dressing as a zombie. Zombies will not attack their own kind and this allows Murray to move freely around the city. Murray and the others decide to scare Columbus while acting out scenes from Ghostbusters. Unfortunately, the prank goes awry when Columbus shoots and kills Murray, mistaking him for a real zombie.

While this scene is probably the most memorable scene in zombie land, was not originally intended for Murray. According to HuffPost, Murray’s cameo was originally written for Patrick Swayze. The film’s directors, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, contacted a large list of celebrities for cameos, including Swayze, Sylvester Stallone, Mark Hamill and Jean Claude Van Damme. Swayze was his first choice, but he couldn’t make it to the set because he was battling pancreatic cancer at the time.

The search for the perfect cameo lasted until two days before filming and without an actor. The directors asked Harrelson if he had any idea who might play the role. Reese said: “We walked up to Woody Harrelson on set and said, ‘Woody, anyone else? Do you have any other ideas? He said: ‘Dustin Hoffman and Bill Murray’. We said, ‘Yes and yes’. It was too short a notice for Hoffman, but Murray agreed after receiving the script through Kinkos.

Murray was still hesitant to accept the role due to the nature of the scene. Reese and Wernick spoke to the Q&A Podcast about the cameo, saying, “It was a great action scene. It was all these things in the house, all the jokes about his career. But when she finally showed up, he just attacked them like shit. And he was the most devastatingly difficult zombie to destroy of all time.” The scene was originally not a comedy scene. But, after Murray voiced his concerns, the necessary rewrites were made and the scene was created. zombie land He is famous for.

Harrelson wants to return to “Zombieland”

zombie land was a huge hit in 2009. It was big enough to warrant a sequel called Zombieland: Double Tap in 2019. The original quartet reunited again to fight against the continuing insurgency of the undead.

And now Harrelson wants to make a third installment. He told Screenrant, “I haven’t heard anything about a lot of the creative elements. I would love to do it because I love those guys. That whole group is really… It’s a uniquely wonderful, funny, incredibly funny group of people. So what I’m saying is I’m open to it.”

