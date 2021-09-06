Bill Skarsgård reveals why he took part in the action with Keanu Reeves

Bill Skarsgård revealed why he chose to star opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4

The participation of the actor has been confirmed by Collider Bill Skarsgård, best known for playing the role of Pennywise in the duology of It directed by Andy Muschietti, a John Wick 4, the new chapter of the action saga starring Keanu Reeves. Skarsgård himself recently spoke about his involvement in the project during an interview during the presentation of another film he has recently been involved in.

In particular, with respect to its participation in John Wick 4, Bill Skarsgård stated:

I think these films are really interesting. I’ve always wanted to take part in one of these exaggerated and explosive actions. Chad Stahelski (the director of the film, ed.) contacted me, we met a couple of times and made a great impression on me. He offered me a funny role. […] I like these movies. They are fun and represent a style that I have never tried before. The latter is something that always intrigues me, no matter what kind you talk about.

When asked if his role required him to undergo combat training, the actor replied in the negative and, although he did not want to reveal any details, he stated that his character will be something different from what the franchise has accustomed us to.

Skarsgård then returned to reiterate his will to to explore as many film genres as possible, from which his choice to take part in John Wick 4. In fact, the actor has often ventured into projects with different identities, even if observing his career it is possible to notice a propensity for dark roles and for thrillers.

