Billboard Awards 2022: from Luisana Lopilato’s belly to Megan Fox’s extreme change, all the looks of the night
The 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place this Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. And as in any gala, in addition to art, the gaze was on the looks. On the night when big stars like Silk Sonic (the band made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak.), Machine Gun Kelly, Becky G, Rauw Alejandro, Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott shone, others set trends on the red carpet.
When it comes to style, there was a local figure who took all eyes: Luisana Lopilato, who was pregnant with her fourth child accompanied her husband, Michael Bublé. The actress looked very fine with her belly and was very comfortable in front of the flashes. Other stars who captivated, this time because of the daring of her looks, were Megan Fox, who opted for a sexy and dark dress, and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. While the actress opted for a Cleopatra-style hairstyle and some imposing silver flowers, the artist also made a splash with her outfit based on studs in the form of spikes.
The night had Doja Cat as one of the first winners: she took, among others, the Top R&B Artist award for her album PlanetHer. While, Taylor Swift won four awards. Although the great figures were Olivia Rodrigowho rose with seven statuettes Y KanyeWest, now known as Ye, who took six.