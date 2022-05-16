Entertainment

Billboard Awards 2022: from Luisana Lopilato’s belly to Megan Fox’s extreme change, all the looks of the night

The 2022 Billboard Music Awards took place this Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. And as in any gala, in addition to art, the gaze was on the looks. On the night when big stars like Silk Sonic (the band made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak.), Machine Gun Kelly, Becky G, Rauw Alejandro, Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott shone, others set trends on the red carpet.

When it comes to style, there was a local figure who took all eyes: Luisana Lopilato, who was pregnant with her fourth child accompanied her husband, Michael Bublé. The actress looked very fine with her belly and was very comfortable in front of the flashes. Other stars who captivated, this time because of the daring of her looks, were Megan Fox, who opted for a sexy and dark dress, and her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. While the actress opted for a Cleopatra-style hairstyle and some imposing silver flowers, the artist also made a splash with her outfit based on studs in the form of spikes.

The night had Doja Cat as one of the first winners: she took, among others, the Top R&B Artist award for her album PlanetHer. While, Taylor Swift won four awards. Although the great figures were Olivia Rodrigowho rose with seven statuettes Y KanyeWest, now known as Ye, who took six.

Luisana Lopilato, pregnant and radiant, with her husband Michael Bublé
Luisana Lopilato, pregnant and radiant, with her husband Michael Bublé Jordan Strauss – Invision
The musician Christian Combs opted for a yellow look without a shirt, one of the most striking on the music awards carpet
The musician Christian Combs opted for a yellow look without a shirt, one of the most striking on the music awards carpetMARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA – AFP
Korean K-pop singer AleXa wore a well-animated hairstyle and a black bodycon dress with wide sleeves
Korean K-pop singer AleXa wore a well-animated hairstyle and a black bodycon dress with wide sleevesMARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA – AFP
Kali Uchis, one of the winners of the night, wore a strapless dress with a large cut and in red
Kali Uchis, one of the winners of the night, wore a strapless dress with a large cut and in red Jordan Strauss – Invision
As usual, Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly set the trend with their original looks: cleavage and slit for her, shiny and spikes for him.
As usual, Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly set the trend with their original looks: cleavage and slit for her, shiny and spikes for him. – – imageSPACE via ZUMA Press Wire
Janet Jackson and a feminine label look, with top hat
Janet Jackson and a feminine label look, with top hatEthan Miller – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Detail of the original model worn by Megan Fox
Detail of the original model worn by Megan Fox – – imageSPACE via ZUMA Press Wire
Heidi Klum and a taxi combination: yellow dress, with buccaneers and black gloves
Heidi Klum and a taxi combination: yellow dress, with buccaneers and black glovesFrazer Harrison – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Doja Cat and a particular haute couture dress by Schiaparelli, with a deep neckline and mermaid cut, which she combined with earrings with the symbol of infinity
Doja Cat and a particular haute couture dress by Schiaparelli, with a deep neckline and mermaid cut, which she combined with earrings with the symbol of infinity Instagram @dojacat
Illenium, winner of the Top Dance/Electronic Album award for Fallen Embers, opted for a suit with an original print
Illenium, winner of the Top Dance/Electronic Album award for Fallen Embers, opted for a suit with an original printMindy Small – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
The Brazilian singer Anitta and a Fendace dress in pink and sequins, super elegant
The Brazilian singer Anitta and a Fendace dress in pink and sequins, super elegantMARIA ALEJANDRA CARDONA – AFP
Giveon also put originality in the suit
Giveon also put originality in the suit Mindy Small – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Mary J. Blige leaned towards transparencies and colors
Mary J. Blige leaned towards transparencies and colors

