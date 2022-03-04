Billboard of Cines La Dehesa Ponferrada from March 4 to 6 – INFO BIERZO

CINEMAS LA DEHESA PONFERRADA

The cold can make us opt for a good movie sessionthat’s why we bring you the billboard from March 4 to 6 Cinemas La Dehesa Ponferrada so you can quickly decide which film and session is best for you.

Direction: Garth Jennings

Distribution: Animation, Voice: Matthew McConaughey, Reese witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Bond, Bobby Canavale, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Pharrell Williams, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright, Eric Andre, Adam Buxton, Garth Jennings, Peter Serafinowicz

Duration: 110min

Schedules: 5:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Buster Moon and his friends must persuade rock star Clay Calloway to join them at the premiere of a new show.

Director: Jon Watts

Distribution: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Tony Revoliri, JK Simmons, Angourie Rice, Alfred Molina, Jacob Battalion, Jon Favreau, Harry Holland, Christopher Cocke, JB Smoothe, Hannibal Buress, Martin Starr

Duration: 148min

Hours: 5:00 p.m. FRIDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Synopsis: For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our hero, neighbor and friend is unmasked, no longer able to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being a Super Hero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man. Sequel to ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’.

Directed by: Kenneth Branagh

Distribution: Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dorman, Judi Dench, Ciaran Hinds, Lara McDonnell, Gerald Horan, Turlough Convery, sid sagar, JosieWalker, Chris McCurry, Colin Morgan

Duration: 99MIN

Hours: 7:30 p.m. MONDAY, TUESDAY AND THURSDAY

22:00H REST DAYS

Synopsis:A coming-of-age drama set in the turmoil of Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, the film follows young Buddy as he navigates a landscape of labor struggle, radical cultural change and sectarian violence. Buddy dreams of a glamorous future that will keep him out of trouble, but in the meantime, he finds solace in his charismatic father and mother, and his cheerful grandparents.

Direction: Paco Square

Distribution: Almudena Love, VeraValdez, Karina Kolokolchykova, Chachahuang, Michael Collis

Duration: 100min

Schedules: 10:30 p.m. SUNDAY, MONDAY AND TUESDAY

8:00 p.m. THURSDAY

Synopsis: Susana (Almudena Amor) has to leave her life in Paris working as a model to return to Madrid. Ella’s grandmother Pilar de ella (Vera Valdez) has just suffered a stroke. Years ago, when Susana’s parents died, her grandmother raised her as if she were her own daughter. Susana needs to find someone to take care of Pilar, but what should only be a few days with her grandmother will end up becoming a terrifying nightmare.

Direction: sian heder

Distribution: Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Marlee Matlin, Daniel Durant, Eugenio Derbez, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman, John Fiore, Erica McDermott, Owen Burke, Rebecca Gibel, Molly Beth Thomas

Duration: 111min

Hours: 5:15 p.m. FRIDAY, MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

Synopsis: Ruby (Emilia Jones) is the only hearing member of a deaf family. At 17, she works mornings with her parents and her brother in Gloucester, Massachusetts, before school, trying to keep the family fishing business afloat. Eager to find new hobbies, Ella Ruby decides to try her luck at her high school choir, where she not only discovers a latent passion for singing, but also a strong physical attraction to the boy with whom she must perform a duet. . Her enthusiastic teacher (Eugenio Derbez) sees something special in her and encourages her to think about the possibility of entering music school, something that would force her to make a decision for her future: either her studies, or his family.

Directed by: Kenneth Branagh

Distribution: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, Russell Brand, Nikkita Chadha

Duration: 127 minutes

Schedules: 7:45 p.m. 10:15 p.m.

Synopsis: Adaptation of ‘Death on the Nile’ by Agatha Christie. During a vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot has to investigate the murder of a young heiress.

Direction: Reuben Fleischer

Distribution: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Antonio Banderas, Patricia Meeden, Sarah Petrick, Pilou Asbæk

Duration: 116min

Schedules:7:45 p.m. 10:15 p.m. FRIDAY

5:00 p.m. 7:45 p.m. 10:15 p.m. SATURDAY AND WEDNESDAY

5:00 p.m. 7:45 p.m. SUNDAY, MONDAY AND TUESDAY

7:45 p.m. THURSDAY

Synopsis: Adaptation of the successful video game series created by Naughty Dog, it is a prequel to the saga in which we will discover the details of how the young bounty hunter Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) came to meet his mentor and friend Victor Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg). He produces the film Ari Arad, responsible for films like Ghost in the Shell: The Soul of the Machine (2017) and Iron Man (2008).

Directed by: Roland Emmerich

Distribution: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Charlie Plummer, Donald Sutherland, Stephen Bogaert, Eme Ikwuakor, Michael Peña, Wenwen Yu, Carolina Bartczak, Maxim Roy, Hazel Nugent

Duration: 130min

Schedules:10:15 p.m. SUNDAY, MONDAY, TUESDAY AND THURSDAY

Synopsis: A mysterious force knocks the Moon out of its orbit, sending it into a direct collision with Earth at full speed. A few weeks before impact with the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Halle Berry) is convinced she holds the key to saving our planet. But only astronaut Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson) and conspiracy theorist KC Houseman (John Bradley) believe her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible mission into space, leaving everyone they love behind, to land on the lunar surface and try to save humanity, facing a mystery of cosmic proportions.

Direction: Philippe Lacheau

Distribution: Philippe Lacheau, Élodie Fontan, Jean-Hugues Anglade, Julien Arruti, Rayane Bensetti, Tarek Boudali, Georges Corraface, Michel Crémadès, Alice Dufour, Amin Harfouch, Philippe Katerine

Duration: 82min

Schedules: 5:00 p.m.

Synopsis:

Cedric (Philippe Lacheau) is a failed actor, with no money and who has been dumped by his girlfriend. Until he finally gets a leading role: that of the superhero “Badman.” He is presented with the opportunity to get out of a pit of misfortune and regain the respect of his father… But one day Cedric leaves the shoot in a hurry without taking off his superhero costume and has a car accident. He wakes up with amnesia, convinced that he is a superhero on a mission to wipe out evil.

Direction: Jose Zelada, Richard Claus

Distribution: Animation

Duration: 84min

Schedules:

Direction: Matt Reeves

Distribution: Robert Pattinson, Zöe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard, John Turturro, Jayme Lawson, Con O’Neill, Barry Keoghan, Gil Perez-Abraham, Peter McDonald

Duration: 175min

Hours: 5:00 p.m. 7:00 p.m. 9:30 p.m.

Synopsis: In his second year of fighting crime, Batman investigates the corruption running through Gotham City and how it leads to his own family, while facing off against an assassin known as the Riddler.

Direction: Gaston Duprat, Mariano Cohn

Distribution: Antonio Banderas, Penélope Cruz, Oscar Martínez, Irene Escolar, José Luis Gómez, Manolo Solo, Nagore Aranburu, Pilar Castro, Juan Grandinetti, Koldo Olabarri, Melina Matthews, Ken Appledorn, Karina Kolokolchykova, Daniel Chamorro, Stephanie Figueira, Xana del Mar

Duration: 114min

Schedules: 5:15 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 10:15 p.m. SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

5:15 p.m. 8:00 p.m. THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. FRIDAY, MONDAY, TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Synopsis: In search of transcendence and social prestige, a billionaire businessman decides to make a film that will leave a mark. To do this, he hires the best: a stellar team made up of the famous filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) and two well-known actors, owners of enormous talent, but with an even bigger ego: Hollywood actor Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas). ) and radical theater actor Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez). They’re both legends, but not exactly the best of friends. Through a series of increasingly eccentric tests set by Lola, Félix and Iván must confront not only each other, but also their own legacies.