Billboard of the Ponferrada Cinemas for the weekend of March 11 to 13

A new week with premieres on the billboard at the La Dehesa de Ponferrada Cinemas. Here are the films that can be enjoyed this week with plenty of children’s and family films. Movies that you can see at the La Dehesa de Ponferrada Cinemas:

Advertising

Cyrano

Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles in any confrontation with both his razor-sharp verbal wit and his stinging sword in a duel. But, convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano is hesitant to declare his feelings to her… and, meanwhile, his beloved Roxanne falls in love at first sight with Christian (Kelvin Bennett). Harrison, Jr).

batman

A hero

Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is in jail for a debt that he has not been able to repay. During a two-day furlough, he tries to convince his creditor (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to withdraw her claim for disbursement of part of the payment. But things will not go as he planned.

Ainbo

Little Ainbo lives deep in the Amazon jungle. After losing her mother and falling out with the adults in her village, this young archer sets out on a journey to save her village from the white man’s destructive power. Ainbo is the journey of a young heroine and her spirit guides: Dillo, a small and funny armadillo, and Vaca, a large tapir. They all embark on a quest to save their home, located in the spectacular Amazon jungle.

Super… Who?

Cedric (Philippe Lacheau) tries to make a living as an actor, but seems destined for failure. He has no money and his girlfriend has left him. His father, his sister and his best friends don’t give a damn about him either. Until he finally gets a leading role: that of the superhero “Badman.” He is presented with the opportunity to climb out of a pit of misfortune and win back his father’s respect. But fate has other plans! One day Cedric leaves the shoot in a hurry without taking off his superhero costume and has a car accident. He wakes up with amnesia, convinced that he is a superhero and believes that he has a mission. Does he have what it takes to stand up to evil, defend the weak, and take down the bad guys? You don’t become a hero, let alone a superhero, overnight… Especially someone like Cedric!

Marry me

A pop star is dumped by her rock star fiancé moments before their wedding at Madison Square Garden, so she decides to marry a man she randomly selects from the audience.

Coda: The Sounds of Silence

As CODA (Child of Deaf Adults), Ruby is the only one in her family who can hear. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between her love for her music and her fear of abandoning her parents.

Uncharted

‘Uncharted’ introduces us to a young, cunning and charismatic Nathan Drake (Holland) in his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Wahlberg). In an epic action-adventure that spans the globe, the pair embark on a perilous search for “the greatest treasure ever found” while tracking down clues that could lead to Nathan’s long-lost brother. .

Belfast

Semi-autobiographical account of a 9-year-old boy who, together with his working-class family, lives through the tumultuous 1960s in the capital of Northern Ireland.

official competition

In search of transcendence and social prestige, a billionaire businessman decides to make a film that will leave a mark. To do this, he hires the best: A stellar team made up of the famous filmmaker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) and two renowned actors, owners of enormous talent, but with an even bigger ego: Hollywood actor Félix Rivero (Antonio Banderas ) and radical theater actor Iván Torres (Oscar Martínez). They’re both legends, but not exactly the best of friends. Through a series of increasingly eccentric tests set by Lola, Félix and Iván must confront not only each other, but also their own legacies.

sing 2

Buster Moon and his cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling show in the entertainment capital. However, he has to find and persuade the world’s loneliest rock star to join them.

Spider Man No way Home

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our hero, neighbor and friend is unmasked, no longer able to separate his normal life from the enormous risks that come with being a Super Hero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

death on the nile

‘Death on the Nile’ is a riveting mystery thriller about the emotional chaos and deadly consequences of obsessive love. Belgian detective Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous steamboat turns into a terrifying hunt for a murderer when a perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short in the most tragic way. The adventure takes place in a legendary landscape with wonderful views of the desert and the majestic pyramids of Giza. It is a tale of unbridled passion and destructive jealousy starring a group of impeccably dressed cosmopolitan characters. The shocking twists and turns of the story will leave the audience wondering what happened until the shocking finale.

Consultation HERE schedules and buy tickets online