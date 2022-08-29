Billboard on demand: fantasy, biopics, period dramas and comebacks in September

“THE SERPENT QUEEN”

Starzplay premieres the first chapter of “The Serpent Queen” on September 11, and will offer new episodes every Sunday.

A historical drama that puts a contemporary spin on the traditional way of telling the story of Catherine de’ Medici’s (Samantha Morton) rise to power, the story of “the Serpent Queen” unfolds through flashbacks as she defends her actions and imparts the lessons he has learned his new servant and confidante Rahima.

“LIMBO”

On September 28, Star+ premieres on its platform the long-awaited “Limbo”, an original drama starring Clara Lago, Mike Amigorena and Esteban Pérez, directed by Agustina Macri.

“Limbo” follows the story of Sofía (Lago), a young millionaire who seems to have it all: a glamorous life, a pampering family, and great friends. When her father dies, she must return to Buenos Aires, her place of origin, and face a heavy legacy that includes the family business, the rivalry with her two brothers (Amigorena and Pérez) and the discovery of a facet unknown to her father.

“THE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON”

After its resounding premiere last week, with which it achieved a historic level of audience for American cable television, HBO Max will continue to premiere, Sunday to Sunday, the new episodes of the first season of “The House of the Dragon”.

It is the long-awaited prequel to “Game of Thrones”, the flagship production of the streaming service, whose audience phenomenon it seeks to emulate with a story that continues to have the Iron Throne, dragons and family disputes over power as the axis. of your story.

Less than a week after its premiere, HBO confirmed that the production has already been renewed for a second season.

“THE RINGS OF POWER”

Amazon Prime Video premieres this month its great bet of the year, “The Rings of Power”. JRR Tolkien’s epic and ambitious account of the mythical Second Age of Middle-earth will be available from Friday, September 2.

Set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings,” it will take viewers back to an era when great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell. to ruin, unlikely heroes were put to the test, and one of the greatest villains threatened to cover the world in darkness.

The series follows an ensemble of characters both familiar and new, as they face the dreaded resurgence of evil in Middle-earth.

“BLONDE”

Ana de Armas stars in this bold, fictional portrait of the life of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe, arriving September 28 on Netflix. Filmmaker Andre Domink directs this film, shot mainly in black and white, based on the novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, which tells how Norma Jeane Baker, daughter of a single mother and victim of abuse, became the most persecuted celebrity in the world , under the pseudonym Marilyn Monroe.

“THE MAID’S TALE”

In this month of great comebacks, “The Handmaid’s Tale” also returns. Starting Sunday, September 18, and every Sunday, fans of this drama will have a new episode exclusively on Paramount+.

In this new installment, June faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose. Widow Serena tries to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he attempts to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke, and Moira battle Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.

The acclaimed fiction stars Elisabeth Moss, Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Ann Dowd and, among other figures, Sam Jaeger.

“COBRA KAI”

Starting on September 9, “Karate Kid” fans will have something to get excited about. It is that from that day you will be able to see on Netflix the fifth part of “Cobra Kai”, the prequel to the popular 80’s movie saga, which takes place 30 years after the 1984 All Valley Karate Championship, and supposes the continuation of the inescapable conflict between Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka).

After the surprising results of the All Valley Karate Championship, the fifth season of the series (narrated in ten chapters) begins with Terry Silver determined to expand the Cobra Kai emporium and trying to impose his style of karate on the city. Kreese is behind bars and Johnny Lawrence has put karate on hold to focus on repairing all the damage he has caused.

Thus, Daniel LaRusso has no choice but to resort to an old friend.

“ELVIS”

After passing through movie theaters, HBO Max receives “Elvis” on September 2 in its catalog. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, and starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks, it explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), and his complicated relationship with his enigmatic agent, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks), in the midst of which appears a of the most significant and influential people in the life of the singer, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).