Billboard on demand: in April, the big stars take over TV

“ALMOST HAPPY”, SEASON 2

One of the great successes of the quarantine, “Almost happy” returns to the Netflix screen on April 13 for a second season: the romantic comedy starring Sebastián Wainraich (in an almost autobiographical role) and Natalie Pérez (the ex with the who wants to return) will recount in this second part a new opportunity for Sebastián to make Pilar fall in love, who is now pregnant with Rocha’s twins. She still has many life lessons waiting for her…

THE OFFER

“The Godfather” is considered one of the best films of all time: now, the story behind its creation will be told for the first time in “The Offer”, the miniseries that tells the experiences of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy and his odyssey to create the legendary film.

Starring Miles Teller, Justin Chambers, Juno Temple and Dan Folger, in the shoes of director Francis Ford Coppola, the series that will premiere on April 29 on Paramount + mixes business intrigues, behind the scenes and mafias, uncovering the little-known ins and outs of a masterpiece that should not have been filmed…

“THE MAN WHO FELL TO EARTH”

“The Man Who Fell to Earth” was a classic movie starring David Bowie, but before that it was a novel by Walter Tevis about an alien who arrives on Earth at a turning point in human evolution and must learn what it means become human, even as he fights for the survival of his species.

Now, Paramount + recovers the story for a series that will hit the screen on April 25, and that draws from both sources, from the lysergic and emblematic style of that Bowie and from the original novel: the science fiction series is developed by Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomi Harris, Sonya Cassidy, Jimmi Simpson and Joana Ribeiro.

“TOKYO VICE”

Michael Mann, the director of the remembered “Fire vs. Fire”, joins the universe of the series in “Tokyo Vice”, HBO’s premiere that will hit the small screen on April 7. The series is based on the memoir of the same name by Jake Adelstein, the first non-Japanese journalist to get a job at one of Japan’s largest newspapers. Due to his investigations and his ability to solve crimes, Adelstein ended up being immersed in the Tokyo police team.

“DRIVE MY CAR”

An Oscar winner from last Sunday arrives on the small screen: “Drive my car”, chosen as best international film in the scandalous ceremony on Sunday and also nominated for best film, can be seen from today on the Mubi platform.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s film follows Yusuke, a prestigious actor and theater director, married to Fukaku, a screenwriter who hides a secret, and who leaves Yusuke alone for reasons that we will not reveal. Two years later, Yusuke has moved on with his life and accepts a directing job at a theater festival in Hiroshima, where he regains a sense of human connection while striking up a strange relationship with his private chauffeur and a lover of his wife. The film arrives on the platform accompanied by a cycle dedicated to Hamaguchi, in the framework of which “Asako I & II” will be seen. His film “The Wheel of Fortune”, meanwhile, will hit theaters in the coming weeks.

“SLOW HORSES”

Gary Oldman hits the small screen with an espionage drama that will be seen starting today on Apple TV: based on a novel by Mick Herron, it tells the story of some British Mi5 agents who have to solve different cases that are happening and that has a common thread to achieve a really creepy final climax. It stars a group of British agents serving in MI5’s landfill department, Slough House: Jackson Lamb (Oldman) is the leader of this group of spies, a brilliant but somewhat short-tempered fellow, who, for all the mistakes they’ve made with his run, he finishes Slough House. Accompanying Oldman are Olivia Cooke and Kristin Scott Thomas.

“APOLLO 10”

“Apollo 10,” which premieres today on Netflix, marks Richard Linklater’s third animated film after “Waking Life” and “A Scanner Darkly,” a loving ode to his own childhood outside of Houston in late of the 1960s, when NASA and the mission to the moon are just around the corner, as are other scientific wonders, while children wander the neighborhood with skinned knees.

“GASLIT”

Julia Roberts lands on the small screen with “Gaslit”, it is a modern vision of the Watergate scandal that will hit the Starzplay screen on April 24.

The series, also starring Sean Penn, focuses on the untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal, from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic underlings to the deranged fanatics who helped commit his crimes and the tragic whistleblowers who ultimately brought down the entire rotten company. The story will focus on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia, a big personality and a woman who never stays quiet, a huge celebrity in Arkansas and the wife of Nixon Attorney General John Mitchell, played by Penn.