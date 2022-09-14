Billboard: The divorce of Julia Roberts and George Clooney, the return of Pinocchio to life and other films of the week | Culture

Among the novelties that arrive in theaters this weekend stands out journey to paradise is the reunion of Julia Roberts and George Clooney on the big screen after six years of the premiere of Money Monster, their last film together. The actress returns to the film scene after four years of absence to play Georgia, divorced from David (George Clooney), with whom she wants to stop her daughter’s wedding. Disney attracts the attention of the most nostalgic with the remake of Pinocchio. A Gepetto played by Tom Hanks in the new version of the 1940 classic led by Robert Zemeckis, director of great hits like Forrest Gump. terror comes with The Orphan: First Kill, a new installment of the 2009 story by Jaume Collet-Serra, now directed by William Brent Bell. Isabelle Fuhrman takes up little Esther who reappears on screen years before meeting the Coleman family. The accused, which premiered at the Venice festival a year ago and is now in theaters, deals with a rape case in which its characters express existential doubts and contradictions with their ideals. A team of speleologists in the Bifurto abyss are the protagonists of the buco. The winner of the special prize of the Venice jury in 2021 follows this group for days to show the sensations of descending 687 meters to the center of the earth.

The films have been reviewed by Carlos Boyero and Elsa Fernández-Santos, Javier Ocaña.

David (George Clooney) and Georgia (Julia Roberts) are a divorced couple who meet again in Bali to see how their daughter is getting married. But they will do anything to ruin the wedding in order to prevent him from making the same mistake they did 25 years ago. Tom Hanks brings Gepetto to life in the new real life version of the classic ‘Pinocchio’. The wooden boy relives his adventures with Jiminy Cricket or the Blue Fairy. Leena Klammer (Isabelle Fuhrman) escapes from an Estonian psychiatric hospital and travels to the United States posing as Esther, the missing daughter of a wealthy family. She there she will face a mother who will protect her family at all costs. Alexandre is the son of a good family: Jean is a prominent French pundit and Claire an essayist known for her radical feminism. On a trip to Paris, Alexandre meets Mila, but the next day he files a complaint against the young man for rape. In August 1961, cavers from northern Italy reach a plateau in Calabria where time seems to have stopped. There they discover one of the deepest caves in the world, the Abyss of Bifurto.

