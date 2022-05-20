Billboard: The films that premiere this May 19

The billboard is renewed this Thursday may 19 with films that focus on action and suspense, as is the case with “El protegigo” and “El peso del talent”. The dramatic installment is put by “Dog: A Wild Ride,” starring Channing Tatum.

What are the other premieres for this week? Learn about the movies you can see at Cineplanet, MovieTime Cinemas, Cinemark, Cine Star and other cinemas nationwide.

“Dog: A Wild Ride”

A member of the Army, along with a dog named Lulu, travels along the Pacific coast to get to a soldier’s funeral. Along the way, he and Lulu break a bunch of laws and endanger their lives.

the weight of talent

Facing serious financial problems, actor Nick Cage agrees to attend a wealthy fan’s birthday party. However, he will soon find himself embodying the characters he loves most in order to save himself.

THE PROTECTED

When she was just a child, Anna (Maggie Q) was taken in by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), a legendary assassin, her mentor and father figure. Twenty years later, Anna has become one of the most skilled hit men on the planet. When Moody is brutally murdered, Anna vows revenge, and to do so she teams up with Rembrandt (Michael Keaton), an enigmatic assassin. As the two grow closer, the confrontation becomes more and more dangerous.

Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience

Relive the psychedelic reinvention of film and live performance, but this time on a grand scale. With sound and video remastered for the big screen, and featuring never-before-seen material, the Twenty One Pilots Cinematic Experience immerses you in the eclectic catalog and imagination of one of music’s most creative artists.

cholos

A talented young man looks for opportunities in Lima, but fails in his attempts to get into university; however, his talent for soccer will help him on the road to success.

disaster in korea

A mysterious white gas engulfs an entire district in Seoul, South Korea. Given this, a climber tries to be a hero.

Other movies in theaters

– Flames of Vengeance

– Little Ninja

– Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

– Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

– The Great Quake

– The lost City

– Don’t call me spinster 2

-Sonic 2