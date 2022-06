BILLBOARD TV CINEMA JUNE 21, 2022

06/20/2022 – 21:54 Billboard

CHANNEL 7

08.00 OPEN DEBATE

08.30 NICK JR.

09.30 TO THE BARBAROSSA

11.15 ARIEL IN HIS SAUCE

12.00 SANTIAGUEÑA TOMBOLA DRAW

12.15 ARIEL IN HIS SAUCE (CONTINUED)

13.00 NEWS 7

14.00 THE PEOPLE’S NEWS

14.30 CUT BY LOZANO

15.00 MONKEY DRAW DATES

15.10 SANTIAGUEÑA TOMBOLA DRAW

15.30 CUT BY LOZANO

16.00 HERCAI

17.00 OUR ETERNAL LOVE

17.45 DREAMING WITH YOU

18.45 ZULEYHA

19.45 SANTIAGUEÑA TOMBOLA DRAW

20.00 ZULEYHA (CONTINUES)

20.15 NEWS 7

21.15 FREEDOM OF OPINION

22.15 SANTIAGUEÑA TOMBOLA DRAW

22.30 FUGITIVE

23.15 THE ARGENTINE VOICE

00.30 THE 1ST OF US.

CHANNEL 14

11.15 WOMEN’S BASKETBALL. SP COLON vs. COLONEL SUAREZ ®

12.45 TIME TO SHARE

13.30 HOLY SATURDAY

14.30 NEWS 7 (1st Edition)

15.30 PUPPETS

16.00 THE CLASSIC. GUEMES vs. ALMAGRO®

18.00 GOES AGAIN

18.30 IN HARMONY

19.00 SPIRITS OF MY LAND

20.00 MORE FOOTBALL

21.00 NOISE OF ENGINES

21.30 TOGETHER/INCLUSION

22.00 PASSION FOR TURF

22.30 THE PODIUM

23.00 NEWS 7 (2nd Edition).

CINEMA

LIGHTYEAR (3D) ADVENTURE (ATP) DURATION: 105 MINUTES Until 06/22/22 4:30 p.m. (cast) 6:40 p.m. (cast) 9:00 p.m. (cast)

WITH THE VOICES OF CHRIS EVANS, TAIKA WIATITI, JAMES BROLIN, KEKE PALMER

LIGHTYEAR (2D) ADVENTURE (ATP) DURATION: 105 MINUTES Until 06/22/22 5:20 p.m. (cast)

7:30 p.m. (cast) 9:45 p.m. (cast)

JURASSIC WORLD (2D) ADVENTURE (+ 13 YEARS OLD) DURATION: 147 MINUTES Until 06/22/22 5:00 p.m. (cast) 6:00 p.m. (cast) 9:30 p.m. (cast) WITH SAM NEILL, LAURA DERN, JEFF GOLDBLUM, BRYCE DALLAS HOWARD, CHRIS PRATT

TOP GUN: MEVERICK (2D) ACTION, (+ 13 YEARS OLD) DURATION: 131 MINUTES Until 06/22/22 8:00 p.m. (cast) WITH TOM CRUISE, VAL KILMER, JENNIFER CONNELLI

DR. STRANGE, IN THE UNIVERSE OF MADNESS (2D) COMIC (+13 YEARS OLD) DURATION: 126 MINUTES Until 06/22/2022 7:00 p.m. (cast) BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH, RACHEL MCADAMS, ELIZABETH OLSEN

SONIC (2D) ANIMATION (ATP) DURATION: 122 MINUTES Until 06/22/22 4:40 p.m. (cast)

SINISTER TWINS (2D) TERROR (+ 13 YEARS OLD) DURATION: 109 MINUTES Until 06/22/22 10:00 p.m. (subt)

THE LAST GAME (2D) TERROR (+ 13 YEARS OLD) Until 06/22/22 10:30 p.m. (subt).