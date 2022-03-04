Billboard Women In Music Awards 2022: Karol G shows off a ‘Pretty woman’ style look like Julia Roberts in the 90s

Karol G surprises all her fans with a dazzling gala look during the Billboard Women In Music Awards 2022 and the famous one opted for an outfit in the style of Julia Roberts in the 90’s movie; ‘Pretty woman’ that reminds us that the classics will never go out of style.

Although the interpreter of ‘Bichota’ has stood out for having a very sensual vibe, for some red carpets she has given her style a refresh to bet on outfits that fuse her sexy essence with a bit of elegance, so on this occasion the result was a tribute to one of Hollywood’s favorite films.

Karol G shows off a ‘Pretty woman’ style look like Julia Roberts in the 90s

During the event held by Billboard magazine to celebrate women in the music industry, the Colombian singer received the award as the most listened to Latin artist in the last three years in the United States. At the event, the famous woman wore a dress with a sweetheart neckline and deep red that pays homage to the movie ‘Pretty Woman’.

Photo: IG/@karolg

Through her Instagram stories, she played with this comparison to reinforce that her outfit had indeed been inspired by Roberts during this romantic film that made us all believe in love, since she also added a matching diamond necklace and earrings, plus white gloves.

Photo: IG/@karolg

We love that the singer tries different styles, because she proves that Latin women can also highlight our curves with sophistication, we hope to see her soon with a new proposal that invites us to play with fashion and convince us that clothing is an instrument to empower ourselves. .