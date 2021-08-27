Billboard’s top 3 album is female dominated after 10 years

For the first time in 10 years the first three albums on the weekly Billboard 200 album chart are the work of three women and solo singers: Billie Eilish, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo. The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the US and on the August 24 list the most successful records are Happier Than Ever, the second album by Billie Eilish; Sour, which marks the debut of Olivia Rodrigo e Planet Her, Doja Cat’s third studio album. That these three very young singers are bringing a pink revolution to the world of music?

Was since 2010 that the top 3 album was not occupied simultaneously by three artists, when Susan Boyle had triumphed with The Gift, Taylor Swift with Speak Now and Jackie Evancho O Holy Night. This time, however, they are taking the stage three artists under 30 who speak to Gen Z who with adolescent melancholy, who with lightheartedness and who, like Billie Eilish, merging both in an intense narrative.

For Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever is the abum symbol of a new maturity, because if with When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? he gave voice to thoughts from inside his bedroom (where he was composing with his older brother Finneas, producer of the second album as well) now his reflection widens. Yup, Billie Eilish is 19 years old, she is a world famous singer and it’s Happier Than Ever of his achievements, on the other hand, however, tells of the difficulty of always being in the spotlight. Paparazzi, teenage love stories to live in the shadows, a constant judgment on one’s body, the pressure of social media and the gaze of others: Billie Eilish manages to tell herself, but also speaking to her generation with whom she shares thoughts and challenges daily. She and her brother Finneas create sophisticated sounds, sometimes frantic, others like a lullaby, in a balance that is held to perfection.

The second album on the chart, Sour, from Olivia Rodrigo marks the debut of the 18-year-old Disney + star. The singer’s rise was lightning fast and viral thanks to the song Driver’s License, released on January 8 and immediately became a single with millions of plays, mostly thanks to TikTok. After such a success he could only follow the debut album: Sour. Just like Driver’s License, Sour talks about Olivia Rodrigo’s broken heart in her working through and healing process. The whole album focuses on Rodrigo’s relationship that ended badly with the co-star of the TV series High School Musical, Joshua Bassett, who would later become engaged to another Disney star. Olivia Rodrigo’s teenage dramas spill over into chewable sounds and a few stinging observations. “Where’s my fucking teenage dream?” Rodrigo asks referring to the media obsession with romanticizing adolescence.

In third place Doja Cat, 25, outshines the competition with her third album Planet Her. An anticipated listening machine that, with light lyrics and productions by the best producers in the rap and R&B field, reaches the top of the charts. Pitchfork has defined Planet Her as “a huge shrug” for his lyrics summarized as “no, I don’t care”. Light-heartedness in the lyrics, musical eclecticism from rap to vocal vaulting, Doja Cat touches on issues such as the vindication of freedom feminine, but not even afraid of using incorrect language, with the sole aim of provoking the listener. Or maybe not, not completely. In its chaotic tracks, the refrains stand out as the only real attention hooks. The icing on the cake of this pop masterpiece? The album cover is a wonderful shot by David La Chapelle.

