Billi Eilish on Instagram: «I love girls». And the fans go wild: “Is this a coming out?”

“I love girls”, “I love girls”: three words, entrusted to a post with some images of the video of her latest single “Lost cause”, which sees her protagonist together with some models and in which there is no shortage of lesbian kisses. Billie Eilish returns to be talked about, this time with a post on Instagram that fans have interpreted as a coming out: boom of reactions, between about 5 million likes and 60 thousand comments from fans, who ask the singer-songwriter to be clearer.

COMING OUT? – “You just did …”, “Is this coming out?”. No reply, for now, by the 19-year-old singer-songwriter, idol of a generation, that of the post-millennials, thanks to a strong and iconic personality that in the two years since the boom of her debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? ” saw her rebel against the clichés of pop stars. Starting with the sexualization of the female body: he hid hers in extra-large sweatshirts and tracksuits, before giving in, at the beginning of May, to a photo shoot – with attached cover – of the magazine “Vogue” for which she wore sexy underwear .





Now yet another provocation. On her love life, to be honest, Billie Eilish had already opened up at the beginning of the year: in “The World’s A Little Blurry”, the documentary film on her rise released on Apple TV + at the end of February, the singer-songwriter revealed to fans the love story with ex-boyfriend Brandon Quention Adams, rapper known to most by the stage name 7: AMP. Billie also recounted why their relationship ended: “I wasn’t happy, I didn’t want the same things he wanted and I thought it wasn’t right for him. I think there was just a lack of commitment. I literally said, ‘Hey, you don’t even love. yourself, how can you love me? “.