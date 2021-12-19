Billie Eilish: 10 things to know about her [VIDEO]

10 curiosities that make Billie Eilish a true contemporary icon

It has now been nearly three years since Billie Eilish exploded like world pop phenomenon, conquering audiences of all kinds and ages and establishing itself as a leading figure in today’s music. The girl achieved success from a very young age and found herself the protagonist of one fundamental revolution of pop music, as well as, ca va sans dire, of a very important historical moment.

With his first two albums, produced and written together with his brother Finneas, the singer contributed to the birth of that genre that is now called dark pop, and also to the image revolution of the youth pop star. In his texts, themes such as mental health, depression, suicidal tendencies and the existential discomfort youth.

In all there is no lack of charisma, irony and a nice charge of provocation typical of Gen Z, which Billie represents from the tip of the hair to that of the shoes. But there is much more to know and to know about her, beyond her rebellious figure and her melancholy music. Here are ten curiosities about her that you may not know and that will make her appreciate even more.

Billie Eilish in 10 Essential Curiosities

1.

Billie was originally supposed to be a dancer. She was studying dance and even did some auditions as an actress, even appearing as an extra in one of the films of X-Men with Hugh Jackman (no one remembers which one anymore). His first official song, Ocean Eyes, was composed by Finneas and sung by her as “homework” assigned by the dance teacher, who had asked her for a sound background for a choreography.

2.

The singer was educated through homeschooling from his own parents, Maggie and Patrick. In other words, she did not go to school but was raised with a home education, which allowed her to develop her own mindset and freely pursue her interests beyond grades and report cards. Judging by the style of his writing, this homeschooling practice seems to have led to positive effects in his case.

3.

From an early age Billie he has suffered and suffers of terrible nightmares and sleep paralysisa condition that is widely reflected in his music and songs. Examples are compositions such as Bury a Friend and Everything I Wanted. In some cases she also claimed to have had dreams that described situations which she then actually experienced or observed the next day. Music has always been a relief valve for her regarding these incidents.

4.

Billie she actively expressed herself against body shaming, suffered by her on more than one occasion, also wearing deliberately baggy clothes until 2021 precisely to avoid being targeted. His song Not My Responsability is a reflection on the theme, experienced with particular enthusiasm by a young woman who grew up in the era of social networks and the judgment of the network, who in several cases has clearly expressed herself in a merciless way towards him.

5.

The artist is one diehard The Office fan, show that he claims to have watched at least twelve times. In his song My Strange Addiction uses some scenes from an episode of the series as a sound commentary and witty insert for the song. A few years ago he also participated in a fun quiz about the series conducted by Rainn Wilson, the famous Dwight Schrute, beloved character of the show. Of course, she’s not the only fan of The Office, but she reveals that she is more passionate about it than many others.

6.

In the video of the song You Should See Me in a Crown, she had gods put on real spiders. Many. Seriously. You can look at it below but of course the vision is inadvisable if you are arachnophobic. The expander is just one of many that over the years have seen the singer struggling with unlikely situations, bizarre when not openly grotesque. Just this year, for example, in another video she got wrapped up in a large snake.

7.

Billie he writes and records all his songs, always together with Finneas, in the bedroom of the latter (still lives with him and his parents). Practice takes us back to the birth and development of the genre bedroom pop, born from the home productions of many artists of his generation who made music at home, recording it thanks to digital technology and then spreading it on the net through SoundCloud or Bandcamp.

8.

At the age of 18 Billie wrote with Finneas the theme for the film James Bond titled No Time to Die. This makes her the youngest performer of a song for a James Bond ever, one of his many records. In the making of the song he also collaborated with Hans Zimmer for orchestrations (which certainly needs no introduction). The guitar parts are also performed by Johnny Marr, historical guitarist of the Smiths and English rock column.

9.

In 2020 Billie won in four major categories of the Grammy Awards at once: it was the first and youngest to have achieved this result since 1981, when it was the turn of Christopher Cross. A victory like that, for a dark pop record produced in a bedroom and devoted almost entirely to dark and taboo themes until a few years earlier in the mainstream record industry, has in fact changed many things.

10.

Also in 2020 the singer actively supported Joe Biden’s election campaign, expressing himself several times with tones critical of Donald Trump and the conservative policies of the American right. This reflects his progressive political positions, for the benefit of the community LGBTQ + and movement Black Lives Matter. Billie is also vegan and does not miss opportunities to support important causes such as that of defense of the environment.