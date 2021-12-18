Billie Eilish, 20 years told in 5 songs

No one can tell Billie Eilish better than Billie Eilish, a courageous mirror of herself without filters and of a generation in each of her songs. For his 20 years, which arrive on 18 December 2021, the choice fell on:

Getting older

Billie Eilish was born a few months after 9/11. This would be enough, according to the New Yorker, to frame it. The one she addresses in her songs is the generation that, like her, grew up with the war in Afghanistan broadcast on television, anxiolytics before going to sleep, awakening with the compulsive scrolling of news of massacres and deaths interspersed with videos of kittens. .

They are depressed, anxious guys who try to make sense of the absurdity that surrounds them with an almost Nietzschean nihilistic attitude and exchanging some funny memes.

In the song Getting Older, the first of the last album Happier Than Ever which came out this year, Billie Eilish tells precisely what it means to grow up today, and to hear the voice of a generation: “I hope that next week I’ll be laughing somewhere / for those who ask me, I’ll be fine / I suffered trauma, did things I didn’t want / I was too afraid to tell you, but now I think it’s time “

Ocean Eyes

It is the first single that launched it in 2015 from Soundcloud, where she had uploaded the track without too many expectations, indeed, with the idea of ​​having her dance teacher listen to it to help her put on a choreography, up to the whole world. The foundations were made by his brother, four years older, who at the time had a group with friends; Billie was just 13.

When asked in an interview if she happened to listen to her first singles again, she replied that every time she hears Ocean Eyes he hates her terribly, as it should be; at that age at most we wrote small poems and called them poems, what an embarrassment it would be to reread them. Probably they too had the banal image of “ocean eyes”, eyes like the ocean, in which you get lost. However, no producer then contacted us and offered a contract, as happened to her a few days after uploading it.

bad guy

Accustomed to pop stars dressed up in skimpy outfits and the aesthetics of a provocative lolita, from the first Britney Spears and Spice Girls to the most recent Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish instead shocked us with a deliberately “sloppy” and oversized style. acid green color and misshapen sweatshirts. In a viral interview for Nme he explained his choice in this way: “no one can form an opinion because they don’t know what’s underneath and may perhaps think” she’s very thin “, or” she’s not “,” she has a flat ass “,” she has a big ass ”», Therefore to judge and sexualize it.

His weird and repulsive neo goth aesthetic must not please anyone: in one video he caresses a spider, in another, taken from the first Ep dont smile at me, spits black liquid from his mouth, wears shoes that read “fuck you”. In one song he says he sometimes dreams of killing all his friends: “he is the kind of pop star who should teach a course to kids on what it means to look like oneself overwhelmingly”, they wrote in 2018 on Ssense.

Everything I wanted

We said, he often writes the songs together with his brother Finneas. Children of two actors

secondary, they grew up in a ramshackle, tool-filled house in the suburbs of Los

Angeles. The two are very close, ed Everything I wanted is the perfect example, from the moment

who wrote it together, one rhyme each. Talk about a nightmare that Billie had in which

she died after throwing herself off the Golden Gate and discovering that no one cared about her lack. In reality this nightmare foreshadowed a condition of clinical depression, as he revealed that he had really thought about suicide, finally stopped by his rapper friend XXXTentation.

So Finneas helped her compose the song and bring out her depressive thoughts to pour them into the album which, along with nightmares, are one of the recurring themes of her songs, all sung under a danceable bedroom pop rhythm. When he collected the Grammy (one of 6 that Billie won) he said “we wrote an album about depression, suicidal thoughts, climate change and being the bad guy, and here we are on stage, confused and happy” .

my future

To promote the album Happier Than Ever, released last June, Billie debuted on the cover of Vogue blonde hair woman wearing a latex bodice and gloves showing off her body for the first time. On the cover was written “what makes you feel good”, confirming that, in a sense, she too has grown and learned to make up with it.

He talks about it on the album, translated “happier than ever”, which he wrote during the lockdown. Many songs touch on the meanings of being the most recognizable teenager in the world, between fans sneaking into her house and legal deals for exes to sign. It is more melodic and relaxed, less excited and reflective than the one before. There is still anxiety and depression – sure, they will always belong to his generation – but it’s just a more adult album.

So happy birthday Billie!

Billie Eilish attends the 2021 Met Gala Noam Galai

