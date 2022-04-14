Billie Eilish: 3 things you didn’t know about the singer!

Facebook

In addition to being an author, she is also an American composer and performer, who released in March 2016, her first single called eyes. With now a great notoriety, there are several things you do not know about the singer, who was born on December 18, 2001 in California.

Billie Eilish grew up in music

With music-loving parents, it must be said that Billie Eilish was born and raised in music. Indeed, both his father Patrick O’connell and his wife Maggie love music and it’s a value they instilled in their two children. Even her older brother Finneas is passionate about music and it’s a bit thanks to him that Billie Eilish has become a big star.

Billie Eilish will be the new voice of the new James Bond

After Sam Smith, Madonna or Adele, it’s Billie Eilish’s turn to become the new star who will tackle this task, which had long been reserved for adults. She therefore becomes the youngest singer to make a song for James Bond. It’s a great feat for the 20-year-old singer, who has already recorded herself on the biggest stages in the world.

Billie Eilish never went to school

Billie Eilish and her brother did not go to school, on the contrary, they took lessons at home. It was their parents who decided so, in order to promote the creativity of their children, while maintaining close family ties.