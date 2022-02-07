Billie Eilish, a fan feels bad and the singer stops the concert to help her – Corriere.it

from Simona Marchetti

The incident happened during the show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, February 6. I wait for people to be okay before moving on, said the 20-year-old artist, hinting at the opposite behavior of Travis Scott at the Astroworld Festival, which continued to perform despite the death of ten people.

As soon as she noticed that the fan positioned just below the stage seemed in trouble because of the crowd that was crushing her, preventing her from breathing, Billie Eilish stopped the concert and asked the medical staff to intervene to give the girl an inhaler. The episode took place in the middle of the 20-year-old singer’s show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday, February 6.

As you can see in the video posted on Instagram from the Eilish fanpage, while the staff takes care of the troubled fan, the singer asks everyone present to take a step back and give her space. I wait for people to be okay before moving on, Eilish says, triggering the cheering applause of the crowd and then resuming the show, only after getting reassurances from the fan herself about her condition.

The allusion, not too veiled, to the behavior of Travis Scott at the Astroworld Festival last November, when ten people were crushed by the crowd pushing towards the stage and died of cardiac arrest and asphyxiation, while the rapper continued his performance as if nothing had happened. The festival was canceled the next day and Scott then posted an apology video, claiming he was unaware of what was happening on his he show, but his statement didn’t convince anyone. Not surprisingly, many sponsors have ditched him and the rapper has been eliminated from numerous events, including Coachella 2022 where, as reported by the TMZ website, he will be replaced by Eilish, even if the official is still missing.