Billie Eilish admits to having lost a few years of her adolescence!

By taking stock of her life, Billie Eilish realized that she lost a few years of her adolescence! She seems to have some regrets… MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Billie Eilish: an international star

It took him little time to make himself known to the general public. Thanks to the incredible success of “Bad Guy” and “Ocean Eyes”, Billie Eilish very quickly entered the history of music.

His songs are listened to all over the world. Some even consider them as great monuments. In short, you have understood it, Billie Eilish is became a legend before she was 20.

Very quickly, she created her own style and personal signature. She dyed her hair lime green and black. And she wears clothes the same color as her hair.

What a beautiful destiny! But fame isn’t always easy to manage. This is precisely what the star revealed in an interview with the LA Times. She can therefore count on her family who support her every day.

Unfortunately, his daily life has changed. The fun-loving actress said she “hated going out” as she still gained recognition after “Ocean Eyes” went viral.

The young woman was put in the spotlight in a rather brutal way. She admits to having had the impression of being watched when she was in public.

A lost adolescence

Billie Eilish couldn’t be an ordinary teenagere. In 2021, she told the LA Times that her fame interrupted her teenage years. “I hated going out, II hated going to events. I hated being recognized, I hated the internet having a bunch of eyes on me. And I just wanted to do teenage things…”.

She is sad to have passed by his adolescence : “I don’t want to say this in a negative way, but I sort of lost my teenage years because it all started when I was 13. So there was no training. I couldn’t go to a school that’s going to teach me how to be famous. »

As a result, the star did not have time to develop friendships. And he misses it a lot at times. But Billie Eilish is a very mature woman. She assures her, she has not changed! Thanks to her success, she was able to do whatever she could think of.

At just 16, she was traveling the world. Then at 18, she was also doing the Grammys. And to this day, she is very proud of it. Being a musician has therefore allowed her to see things differently. Neverthelessshe confides that she is very negative:

“Things that I love can sometimes become things that feel like a burden to me, and that’s really weird. Like, ‘Oh, that’s something I loved, and now it feels like a job. ” It has changed “.

His fans are therefore very proud of his success. Billie Eilish keeps going outr real nuggets that are unanimous.