Billie Eilish against anti-abortion law Texas / “Men in silence? They make me vomit”

Billie Eilish attacks hard the Senate Bill 8, the most restrictive abortion law ever passed in United States. In fact, it allows to sue those who practice or help to practice an abortion after six weeks of gestation, a term that prevents many women not only from having an abortion, but also from realizing that they are pregnant. In addition, there is a substantial economic incentive for those who report: 10 thousand dollars in the event of a successful case. In recent days, several artists have taken the field against Senate Bill 8. To this list has been added Billie Eilish, who has had her say with a series of stories posted on Instagram.

Billie Eilish “I don’t read social comments anymore” / “They tell me bitch, I’m freaking out”

“Are you against abortion? Get a vasectomy” And “Men shouldn’t legislate on women’s bodies»Are two slogans that he wanted to relaunch through his page. In another story he wrote: “I wish men cared more, I’m fed up, the many men who say nothing to defend women’s rights make me sick“.

Billie Eilish as Britney Spears? “My case is different” / “Nobody wants to fool me …”

Loading... Advertisements

BILLIE EILISH AGAINST TEXAS ANTI ABORTION LAW

Harsh words those used by Billie Eilish regarding the Texas abortion law, but above all for the silence of the men who would not be doing enough to oppose these restrictions. “I’m fucking tiredHe wrote in another message. Then he opted for another image that summarizes his thinking: “If you and your ‘friends’ or siblings don’t talk about abortion laws in Texas, chances are you are part of a problem.“.

In the last few days, the words of Jen Psaki, spokesman for President Biden, who responding to Owen Jensen, a journalist for a Catholic TV, regarding the Texan law stated: “President Biden thinks it is a women’s right to choose their bodies. I know that she has never been pregnant and cannot understand, but it is an extremely difficult thing. This is why the president thinks it is a women’s right to choose“.

Billie Eilish: “Songs written thanks to psychotherapy” / “Everyone should do it”

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED