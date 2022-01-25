Billie Eilish also inspires men with her extreme hair colors Photo courtesy of Valentino

Over a year ago, Billie Eilish shocked the world with bright green growth amidst jet-black hair. That hair look was revolutionary, and perhaps not even Billie could have imagined that in 2022 men would copy her hair look too.

Billie Eilish also inspires men with her extreme hair colors Photo Charlotte Mesman

During Milan Fashion Week, we saw an Asian influencer sporting bright green locks of hair under a deliberate black growth. This is pure Billie Eilish inspiration, even if the colors are proposed in reverse order. There are simply no alternatives. That an influencer ventures into this, to say the least, special hair color combination is just the start of a new hair trend.

But if we then review a similar look – of indisputable Billie Eilish inspiration – also on the Valentino Rendez-Vous catwalk for Spring Summer 2022, things really start to get serious, and maybe we might have to think about it a little more seriously.

Billie Eilish also inspires men with her extreme hair colors Photo courtesy of Valentino

Hair color trends for men are expected to get bolder and more creative over the next year. Especially if we look at Southeast Asia, with South Korea above all, we can still expect many surprises. To give you an idea, especially the dull chocolate colors are doing very well right now. Yes, you got it right, we are still talking about men.

Billie Eilish also inspires men with her extreme hair colors

The hair coloring taboo for men has finally been broken. You can try too, if you like.

ADVERSUS