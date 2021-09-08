Billie Eilish also speaks out against the Texas anti-abortion law

Abortion became essentially illegal in Texas on Wednesday. Senate Bill 8 allows any citizen to sue anyone who practices or helps an abortion after just six weeks of gestation, a term that effectively prevents many women from aborting or even just becoming pregnant. There is a substantial economic incentive for those who report: 10 thousand dollars in the event of a successful case.

In recent days, many musicians have spoken out against Senate Bill 8: the Texan St. Vincent, Pink, Maggie Rogers, but also men like Jack Antonoff, Yungblud, Billy Bragg.

Songwriter Lucky Dacus explained to Rolling Stone American because he will donate part of the proceeds from his concerts to organizations that deal with abortion in Texas.

I stand in solidarity with my fellow Texans who, as of today, face an extreme 6-week abortion ban. This ban, # SB8, will be the blueprint for bans across the US. Unless we do something about it. #BansOffOurBodies https://t.co/8aXb5yZOwu pic.twitter.com/CQMLyE40Lf – St. Vincent (@st_vincent) September 2, 2021

Now Billie Eilish has added to the list of musicians who have taken sides against the Texan law, who has had her say in a series of Instagram stories. The singer repeated two abortionist slogans: «Are you against abortion? Get a vasectomy ”and“ Men shouldn’t legislate on women’s bodies ”.

In another story Eilish writes that “I wish men would care more, I’m fed up, the many men who don’t say anything to defend women’s rights make me sick.”