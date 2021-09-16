Billie Eilish among the 100 most influential people for Time: the official announcement

Billie Eilish has been included by Time in the list of the 100 most influential people in the world: among the singers there are also Lil Nas X and Dolly Parton.

Like every year, the Time revealed the list of 100 most influential people to the world also in 2021. A list of great personalities from the show business, and beyond, able to influence millions and millions of people around the world with their opinion and actions. There is no shortage of these some music stars: this year it’s up to two very young people, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, and an ‘old fox’ like Dolly Parton.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish among the 100 Most Influential People in the World for Time

A new great milestone reached by Billie Eilish. TO 20 years yet to be completed, the Los Angeles pop star has already been included among the 100 most influential people in the world. His tribute was written by Megan Thee Sallion, entered among the 100 most influential personalities in 2020 along with The Weeknd and Halsey: “Billie is a unique soul, with a voice, style and attitude that are essential to her. He is a rare spirit that speaks of his unassuming heart. A woman who asserts herself and defends women“. Below is Billie’s announcement in the list:

100 Most Influential People for Time: Lil Nas X and Dolly Parton

Not just Billie. To keep her company in the list is Lil Nas X, born in 1999, presented by his friend and rapper Kid Cudi: “What it is doing is what we need now. Having a gay man in hip hop doing his thing is important to us and to black excellence. The way he’s not afraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock ‘n’ roll“.

Finally, there is also room for an artist with a very different experience, Dolly Parton, the queen of country. A 75-year-old singer-songwriter who still manages to thrill her fans, and not just with her voice, as shown by the recent photo with the Playboy bunny costume. His presentation was entrusted to Miley Cyrus: “Have you ever met someone who doesn’t love Dolly? The no. Dolly is not only my idol for her incomparable career, she is also my model for its morals and values“.