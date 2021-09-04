Billie Eilish and Apple Music together for a short in Audio Spaziale

In June, Apple released the commercial “Beyond Stereo” which, through the musicality of the song “Mystery Lady” by Masego and Don Tolifer, highlighted the three-dimensionality of Dolby Atmos. This time the company collaborated with Billie Eilish to do the same thing using the song “Happier Than Ever” from the album of the same name, edited in a short film lasting a minute and a half and then published on the artist’s official YouTube channel. 11 August.

The artist won Apple’s Global Artist of the Year in 2019 and has steadily increased his collaboration with the company’s initiatives ever since. For example, she was among the first singers to adopt the new formats introduced by Apple when they were launched in June.

In this case, the eclectic clip shows Billie Eilish walking through mirrored rooms, where her reflections echo her voice. The effect can be fully enjoyed through the use of AirPods or other headphones connected to devices in which Apple’s Space Audio technology is supported.

However, the company creates a bit of confusion in this regard because it refers to Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio almost interchangeably: for example, the title of the video mentions “Spatial Audio” while at the end of the video the credits speak. of “Apple Music in Dolby Atmos”. It must be said that this is not a mistake since Dolby Atmos is the key to the three-dimensional effect provided by Audio Space, however Apple’s marketing regarding these two technologies has left several users perplexed as to the meaning of each.

So let’s take this opportunity to briefly clarify their meaning: in a nutshell, Dolby Atmos is the technology that creates the “cinema” effect in films or that of “live listening” when listening to a musical concert, ie making one perceive the individual sounds as if they came from specific directions based on the context while the Spatial Audio takes everything to a higher level, letting the sounds be perceived as if the listener were inside the film or on stage. In short, the first proposes a conceptually static listening, while the second makes it dynamic by using headphones such as the AirPods to track the movements of the head.

Finally, the newly released footage also has the dual purpose of advertising the artist’s album, which is formatted in Dolby Atmos. To find out more about the song in question, with the behind-the-scenes and everything in between, you can take a look at the playlist published on Apple Music. Finally, remember that Apple collects all the music that supports Space Audio in this specific section of the service.