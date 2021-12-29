News

Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande are the social queens of music 2021

The post of Ariana Grande which deserved the second place is that of May 26 which portrays her as a fresh bride kissing her husband Dalton Gomez. An image that has collected almost 27 million likes. Behind her, in third place, Kylie Jenner, with the photo of her pregnancy test, which was worth more than 24.5 million appreciation.

The two photos of Eilish that drove followers crazy date back to the first months of this year. This is the first in which she appeared with the new platinum blonde hair, which collected 23 million likes, and the one instead of the service on “Vogue” in which she showed herself in an unprecedented pin-up version, with little more than 22 million likes.

For the rest, the ranking is dominated by sportsmen, in particular Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. To find personalities from the world of entertainment you have to go to the tenth place, with the homage of Tom Holland to girlfriend Zendaya on her birthday.

