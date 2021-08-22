Billie Eilish and Barbra Streisand, generations compared

The one proposed these days by record shops – physical and virtual – to female music lovers is really an interesting comparison. Almost simultaneously, in fact, two new albums were released of what it is no exaggeration to define the two most important personalities of the contemporary American scene. On the one hand, the nineteen-year-old Californian Billie Eilish, an extraordinary phenomenon of the last three years during which she went from being an introverted teenager who composed songs in her bedroom helped by her brother to a star of global caliber capable of selling 60 million records and conquering seven Grammy Awards, which released her second album Happier Than Ever.

And on the other, Barbra Streisand, an icon of music, theater and cinema for sixty years who has sold over 150 million records in a career, correlating them to a string of awards, in all sectors of the scenic art, which make she is a member of the very restricted EGOT club, that is those who have been able to make the “Grand Slam” of the four main artistic awards (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony): Streisand who is now in stores with Release Me 2, collection of unpublished works recorded in the studio recovered in its well-stocked drawers.

Two completely different records, made by two very different personalities by registry (they could easily be grandmother and granddaughter since they are separated by sixty years of age), training and musical style, but which have an element in common: they are both characterized by an extraordinary sensitivity interpretation that makes them two absolute points of reference on the contemporary scene.

Billie Eilish's record, in particular, in spite of the title ("Happy as never", in the Italian translation) is not an album that exudes joy and disengagement from every note: it is a work of great introspection in which the very young artist makes publicly come to terms with what has happened to her in recent years, with the problems that the great success has caused her between stalkers, disappeared privacy, difficulties in living true and sincere romantic relationships, media that vivisect every moment of your day, adults who seek to take advantage of you but also a feeling of inadequacy that being constantly in the spotlight of the whole world can cause. In short, a non-idyllic picture which, however, Billie Eilish does not complain, does not complain about. The Happier Than Ever of the title is not in fact ironic, as the artist explained in recent weeks, she is really happy with what happened to her: it simply tells the other medal of the great success she is experiencing.

In short, an intense album, much calmer musically than the successful debut of When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go and in some ways even more counter-current in terms of lyrics, definitely ripe for a girl who – let’s remember – is not yet twenty years old. and who already manages to come to terms with the reality that surrounds her clearly, as when in the refrain of the opening piece, Getting Older, she explains how “the things that amused me now have become an occupation”. All using his usual sweet, almost whispered tones, which he combines with soft and almost ethereal melodies that masterfully combine electronics and acoustics and whose refined arrangements have been designed to give optimal listening with the favorite sound diffuser of the younger generations: the headphones.

Instead, it should be listened to with excellent Release Me 2 loudspeakers by Barbra Streisand. Disc that she herself, in an exclusive interview released a couple of days ago to Apple Music, defined yet another fruit of that desire for control of her multifaceted artistic career that has accompanied her since little more than a teenager (a little like Billie Eilish) decided to give herself to the song because she was unable to act and that, even on the threshold of her eightieth birthday, she does not seem to want to leave it, especially after a period like the one marked by the pandemic that has revolutionized our way of thinking and acting. “This was the time to go dig up in the safe things that I had not yet published and that, in my opinion, deserve a chance,” he said. And from the safe came ten performances recorded over a very long period of time (ranging from 1962 to 2014) which bear the signature of authors of the caliber of Burt Bacharach, Carole King, Randy Newman, Harold Arlena alongside others in which more than placing the emphasis on his singing skills, shows his ability to adapt to pleasant and romantic duets. Like the country-tinged I’d Want It To Be You, recorded years ago with Willie Nelson for the Partners album and never released – at the time he preferred a softer version with Blake Shelton – or the glossy If Only You Were Mine sung together with an old adventure partner such as Barry Gibb, up to the funny Rainbow Connection in which he duets with the frog Kermit of the Muppet Show (voiced by the unforgettable Jim Henson). The result is a very “adult” album, “soft” but powerful, dominated by elegant arrangements in which strings abound and which, although containing decidedly dated recordings, does not sound old, so much so that it is difficult to distinguish original recordings from epoch from those which the artist has reworked, such as Sweet Forgiverness. Thanks above all to her voice that over the years has not lost that polish, that intensity, and that sharpness and cleanliness that made her – and still make her – an absolute prima donna of the song, as well as her very young and now much more than a California “granddaughter” promise.

