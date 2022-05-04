Billie Eilish and Cardi B didn’t argue at the 2022 Met Gala!

No, the two singers Billie Eilish and Cardi B did not have a dispute during the Met Gala 2022 ceremony.

The stars met on Monday May 2, 2022 for a new edition of the Met Gala. Rumors then broke out about a dispute between Billie Eilish and Cardi B… MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z!

A memorable evening

Every year, the biggest stars gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the famous Met Gala ceremony.

Once again, many of them responded. Billie Eilish, Cardi B and more walked the red carpet, showcasing sublime outfits created for the occasion.

Kim Kardashian thus attracted all eyes in a perfect replica of a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe. Yes, you read it correctly!

Very close to the body, the magnificent piece revealed the shoulders and the carriage of the head of the blogger with millions of subscribers.

“I am very honored to wear the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to President John F. Kennedy,” thus declared the american star on the social networks.

“This is an amazing bodycon dress, embellished with over 6,000 crystals sewn by hand by the costume designer Jean Louis”, she then clarifies.

“Thank you to ‘Ripley’s Believe It or Not!’ for giving me the opportunity to present this evocative piece of fashion history for the first time since Marilyn Monroe wore it, she adds. I am forever grateful to you for this moment. »

A French fashion reference was also present at the ceremony. Eh yes ! This is the famous videographer Léna Situations. MCE TV tells you more about Billie Eilish and Cardi B.

Billie Eilish and Cardi B set the record straight

With each new edition of the Met Gala, many rumors are breaking out and then make the rounds of social networks. Internet users want to know everything about the famous evening!

Things are bound to happen when so many stars gather in one place. But the stories that come out of it have little basis…

This is particularly the case of the invented dispute between Cardi B and Billie Eilish. According to several people, the two singers would have crepe the bun.

While the first amused the gallery, the second gives him a mocking look that we discover on a video relayed en masse.

She then explained that it was not addressed to her colleague, but to the people who pointed their phones at her to film her.

On social networks, Cardi B wanted to clear things up. “I hate the internet because, number one, how do you turn one of the most enlightened parties into drama? », she swings.

“Second, ‘Ocena Eyes’ is the song I sing to my daughter, she continues then. Third, Billie is my baby. Yesterday, from the Gala to the party, everything went without drama. Why do you all want this to turn sour? »

Not long ago, Billie Eilish confided that she was in love with a actress of buffy the vampire slayer !