Billie Eilish and Danny Elfman in the live concert

A few days ago, a live concert of the beloved was held in Los Angeles Tim Burton’s Nightmare Before Christmas, with Danny Elfman as Jack Skellington e Billie Eilish who performed with the orchestra singing Sally’s song. The two artists have practically assumed the roles of Sally and Jack, as evidenced by their outfits, perfect for the weekend of spirits. Sally’s song was not the only song proposed on stage by Billie Eilish who had the opportunity to sing other songs from the famous animated film, in what is naturally one of the most magical times of the year in the United States, that is the one related to the Halloween party. Below is the video posted by a fan:

Nightmare Before Christmas: Billie Eilish as Sally with Danny Elfman

Nightmare Before Christmas is currently available for streaming on Disney +. In the vocal cast of the Italian version we remember a Renato Zero, engaged both in the dialogues and in the songs sung by Jack, as well as Marjorie Biondo who instead lent her voice to Sally for the sung part. Speaking of Sally and the release of the movie Elfman told Variety:

When Nightmare came out, I held a press conference and pretty much every interview started with, ‘Isn’t that too scary for kids? I think that’s why Disney was like, ‘What do we do with this? We are a family film company. ‘ Then, come back years later and see whole families with 4 year olds singing What’s This or This is Halloween (This is Halloween) it makes me feel really lucky. It is as if the film was living a second life proving that, initially, Disney was wrong. I consider the stubbornness of Nightmare Before Christmas as one of my real pleasures in life.