Billie Eilish and Doja Car reveal their origins in an Audible series

Jan Roeg, a former talent scout who worked for Atlantic Records, claims that Ahmet Ertegun sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions.

A talent scout who worked with Atlantic Records from the 1980s until the mid-2000s filed a lawsuit against the label and the estate of its founder Ahmet Ertegun on Monday, accusing the label’s late exec of multiple sexual assaults and claiming that Atlantic did little to stop Ertegun’s behavior.

Jan Roeg, who started working with the label in 1984, claims Ertegun harassed and sexually assaulted her numerous times throughout her time with Atlantic. Ertegun is considered one of the most influential music executives of all time, having signed Aretha Franklin and Led Zeppelin, among others, and co-founded the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He died in 2006; the label and his estate were named as defendants in the lawsuit.

Roeg writes that the first time she met Ertegun, he put his hand under her skirt when she bent down to pick up a contact lens. He then said to her, “you have beautiful legs” and “you are a very beautiful woman”. Ms Roeg quickly tried to get away from Mr Ertegun “says the complaint. After this first attack, Roeg says that Ertegun attacked her several times. She also claims that Ertegun withheld money owed to her in retaliation for rejecting her.

The complaint says Ertegun (and others in the industry) called Roeg his girlfriend. She denies this label and claims that this phrase has “ put a stop to his career in the music business “.

Beyond the allegations themselves, Roeg claims that Atlantic was aware of Ertegun’s behavior but actively encouraged him. According to the lawsuit, Atlantic “ took a laissez-faire approach to misogynistic and hostile sexual attitudes towards women, and the harassment of women in its offices, with a culture of abuse that became notorious in the business history of the music “.

Additionally, Roeg accuses Atlantic of failing to take steps to train employees on proper behavior in the workplace or how to properly report concerns. ” Atlantic has totally failed to engage in the formation or implementation of any policy or standard that would inform employees of company disapproval and how to report such conduct, says the prosecution, let alone anything that would deter employees from engaging in sexual misconduct on their premises or while on business trips and dealings with business partners for the Label. »

” As Ms Roeg shows in her complaint, the culture of “sex, drugs and rock n’ roll” in the music industry, at companies like Atlantic Records, has been used as an excuse by powerful men. like Ahmet Ertegun for engaging in sexual assault and other abuse on womensaid Lawrence M. Pearson, partner of Wigdor LLP, in a press release. Now Ms Roeg and other victims of sexual assault who in the past have been silenced due to the threat of retaliation or the loss of their careers, can seek justice under the Adult Survivors Act. . Ms Roeg and we look forward to holding the defendants accountable and finally getting some relief for the pain she has felt over the years. »

Atlantic Records and its parent company Warner Music Group have gone through several ownership changes since the alleged incidents, and none of the current executives were present at the time of the allegations.

” Warner Music Group and Atlantic Records take his allegations very seriously, a WMG spokesperson said in a statement. These allegations date back nearly 40 years, before WMG was a standalone company. We speak with people who were there at the time, taking into account that many key people have passed away or are in their 80s or 90s. To ensure a safe, fair and inclusive work environment, we have a comprehensive code of conduct and mandatory workplace training that all of our employees must adhere to. We regularly assess how we can evolve our policies to ensure a work environment free of discrimination and harassment. »

Rick Werder, attorney for Ertegun’s widow, Mica Ertegun said: Mr. Ertegun has been dead since 2006. Mrs. Ertegun is 96 years old. We haven’t seen a complaint. Any complaint against Ms. Ertegun is without merit and will be vigorously defended on her behalf. »

As Roeg’s lawsuit indicates, this isn’t the first time someone has accused Ertegun of sexual misconduct. Dorothy Carvello, advocate for victims of sexual assault in the music industry and author of the book Anything For a Hit, claimed in her book that when she worked at Atlantic, Ertegun groped her. She also claimed she was fired from Atlantic after refusing to sit on the lap of another label executive.

The Roeg case is the first high-profile lawsuit to hit the music industry following the enactment of New York’s Adult Survivors Act. The law, which came into effect last week, introduced a one-year period during which victims can bring lawsuits that would otherwise have exceeded the statute of limitations. Writer E. Jean Carroll, who previously accused former President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her, filed a lawsuit against him last week under the same law.

