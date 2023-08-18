Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa express their love for Argentina

After a record attendance at this year’s Lollapalooza, billie eilish talked about what it would be like to perform in South America and Dedicated a separate paragraph to the people of Argentina.

on the podcast dua lipa “At your service”, is called Both the actors started talking about their experience in Latin America following their respective appearances on the continent.

“The show we did in Argentina was one of the best shows of my life, it was insane” Billie Eilish made the announcement about that night as part of Lollapalooza. He then asks Dua Lipa if he was visiting Argentina, to which Dua Lipa replies “Yeah I’ve been there, there’s nothing like it, the energy is absolutely incredible, it’s one of my favorite places to go and sing.”

,

Lollapalooza 2024 dates and tickets

After its successful 2023 edition, lollapalooza It continues with the 2024 edition, with confirmed dates and tickets already on sale.

are the dates March 15, 16 and 17 at the San Isidro Hippodrome, and at the moment you can only buy 3 day pass $89,000 in pre-sale phase 3 on the official ticket sales website all Access.

Blink-182, the first confirmed headliner for the 2024 edition

after many rumors about the appearance of Twenty One Pilots at Lollapalooza 2023 to change blink 182, The news was eventually confirmed and the pair were hired to replace a member of the pop-punk band who was injured.

The announcement officially announced the return Josh Dun and Tyler Joseph for Argentina Following his stellar performance at Lollapalooza 2019, where he was in charge of opening the festival with a massive performance.

On the other hand, Blink-182 canceled their long-awaited comeback this year in Latin America. The band’s vocalist and guitarist, Tom DeLonge, announced via an official statement on Instagram that the band would be unable to attend the shows in Latin America due to Travis Barker suffering two fractures in February but the production company Confirmed his participation in Lollapalooza 2024.

Who participated in Lollapalooza 2023?

for the participation of drake and billie eilish He was joined by other popular celebrity artists highly anticipated by the public Rosalia, Lil Nas X, Armin Van Buuren, Tove Lo, Danny Ocean and Yungblood.

were also present Acclaimed bands and artists worldwide by distinguished music critics such as Twenty One Pilots, Tame Impala, The 1975, Kali Uchis, Conan Grey, Volos, Cigarettes After Sex, Polo & Pan and Aurora.

Of course! argentine music was also part of the celebration with names that are in a Great moments at the popular level like Maria Becerra, Truno, Marilina Bertoldi, Angela Torres, Murejoven and others.

Lollapalooza Argentina combined the quintessential national scene by combining trajectories with the emerging music that was born Revalidate the musical genius of our music with Catupecu Machu, You Point It To Me, 1915, Delfina Campos, Paz Carrara and Melanie Williams and Cabloid.