Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa-led soundtrack take over music platforms

Elton Gardner
By Freddy

The predictions about the resounding success after the publication of “Barbie” did not fail and the reality shows that in less than a week it has become one of the most important films of 2023 and recent years, one of its first records. Became one. The first film to reach one million viewers the fastest since the pandemic with an average of 1,777 people per room.

In relation to recent figures published in various Anglo-Saxon entertainment media, the story starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling grossed $155 million in the United States alone, thus becoming the highest-grossing premiere of the year so far. Which is more than anywhere else. “Oppenheimer”, which added 80.5 million in its debut.

However, it was also more than clear that the Barbie phenomenon doesn’t just play through the big screen, as statistics from various streaming music platforms also show record figures regarding songs belonging to the soundtrack, in which it stands out the most. The diversity of participating stars includes American, Billie Eilish and British, Dua Lipa.

The Barbie soundtrack also features Eilish and Lipa, with participation from great international artists such as Nicki Minaj and Karol G; And it also features the presence of producer and composer Mark Robson, who also turned out to be the producer of great artists such as Lady Gaga, Duran Duran and the late Amy Winehouse in 2011.

This Monday, July 24, Spotify reported on its web portal that more than 620,000 new playlists were created over the past weekend, all related to “Barbie,” along with songs like the 1990s Aqua classic. XX, “Barbie Girl,” plus Nicki Minaj’s “Barbie Tingz”; and “California Girls” by Katy Perry and Snoop Dogg.

