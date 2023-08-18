Entertainment

Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa perform to the crowd in Argentina

Elton Gardner
August 18, 2023

Both the actors shared a chat where they threw light on their shows in the country.

Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish.

billie eilish is one of the most popular artists in the world, this year she was one of the headliners of the lineup Lollapalooza Argentina 2023 And apparently he took away the best memory of the Argentine public.

in conversation with dua lipaOne of the best-selling singers in the world, Eilish recounts her time in our arena and specifically highlights her show in Argentina.

“You know them. It’s a wild pass. The show we did… because we were in South America for about three weeks. The show we did in Argentina was one of the best shows of my life, it was really crazyBilly assured and then asked Dua Lipa if she was in our country.

To which the singer of Albanian origin replied: “Yeah, I’ve been there, there’s nothing like it. The energy is absolutely incredible. It’s one of my favorite places to go and play.”

Both singers join a long list of artists of all genres who have given prominence to their shows in Argentina thanks to the public’s passion.

