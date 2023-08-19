Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa’s intimate conversation leaked, talking about Argentina: what did they think?

in a podcast episode BBC’s “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” pop star Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa They sat down to share their feelings, and in conversation they also shared their thoughts about recent singing in argentinain a dialogue that has become viral thanks to Twitter account @porquetendencia.

billie eilish, Still brimming with the energy of the Latin American scene, he shares his experiences dua lipa, Saying: “The show we did in Argentina was one of the best shows of my life. It was insane.”

Singer known for her unique style and unmistakable voice left no stone unturned to laud the Argentinean audience And the delivery he exuded during his performances in the country.

dua lipa, For his part, he also shared his fascination with the Argentine public. “the energy is absolutely amazing”He expressed his appreciation for the passion and intensity that characterize music festivals in Argentina.

billie eilish

british singerKnown for her infectious hits, Called Argentina one of his favorite places to perform, highlighting his unique connection with his Argentine fans.

How’s the Dua Lipa Podcast?

dua lipa excite your followers third season Of Her acclaimed podcast, “Dua Lipa: At Your Service”, This new installment enthralls the audience with dialogues in company Artists, Influential Leaders and Cultural Icons world famous.

The season opens on 30 June. with an unforgettable episode Amelia Demoldenberg, The charismatic host of the viral Internet series “Chicken Shop Date”.

dua lipa

dua lipa He shared his excitement for this new phase: “I’ve been privileged to learn from so many incredible people and share their extraordinary stories during the first two seasons of At Your Service,” he said.

Recognized by renowned publications such as The Sunday Times, Vogue and The Guardian, The podcast was highlighted by Spotify as one of the best of 2022, praise of dua lipa From one side thoughtful interviewer With a genuine interest in people, social movements and the arts.

followers can enjoy new episodes every friday Ad-free on various podcast platforms and on BBC Sounds in the UK.

i have been reading