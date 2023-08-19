Sports

Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa’s intimate conversation leaked, talking about Argentina: what did they think?

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner3 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

in a podcast episode BBC’s “Dua Lipa: At Your Service” pop star Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa They sat down to share their feelings, and in conversation they also shared their thoughts about recent singing in argentinain a dialogue that has become viral thanks to Twitter account @porquetendencia.

billie eilish, Still brimming with the energy of the Latin American scene, he shares his experiences dua lipa, Saying: “The show we did in Argentina was one of the best shows of my life. It was insane.”

Singer known for her unique style and unmistakable voice left no stone unturned to laud the Argentinean audience And the delivery he exuded during his performances in the country.

dua lipa, For his part, he also shared his fascination with the Argentine public. “the energy is absolutely amazing”He expressed his appreciation for the passion and intensity that characterize music festivals in Argentina.

billie eilish

british singerKnown for her infectious hits, Called Argentina one of his favorite places to perform, highlighting his unique connection with his Argentine fans.

How’s the Dua Lipa Podcast?

dua lipa excite your followers third season Of Her acclaimed podcast, “Dua Lipa: At Your Service”, This new installment enthralls the audience with dialogues in company Artists, Influential Leaders and Cultural Icons world famous.

The season opens on 30 June. with an unforgettable episode Amelia Demoldenberg, The charismatic host of the viral Internet series “Chicken Shop Date”.

dua lipa

dua lipa He shared his excitement for this new phase: “I’ve been privileged to learn from so many incredible people and share their extraordinary stories during the first two seasons of At Your Service,” he said.

Recognized by renowned publications such as The Sunday Times, Vogue and The Guardian, The podcast was highlighted by Spotify as one of the best of 2022, praise of dua lipa From one side thoughtful interviewer With a genuine interest in people, social movements and the arts.

followers can enjoy new episodes every friday Ad-free on various podcast platforms and on BBC Sounds in the UK.

i have been reading

we have something to give you

With your subscription you browse without limits, access exclusive content and much more. you can also add Andes Pass Hundreds of stores to save on!

View Membership Promo

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner3 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Date, prices and time of your presentation in Guayaquil

3 days ago

Stranger Things 5: Confirm who will be the protagonist of the final season and it’s not Eleven

2 weeks ago

“I have a lawsuit against the Mexican Football League”

January 31, 2023

Kardashian has made peace with her most troubled ex

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button