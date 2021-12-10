News

Billie Eilish and Finneas are already writing the third album

Happier Than Ever It’s been out less than six months, yet Billie Eilish and brother Finneas are already working on the next album. “We are thrilled to start working on it,” says Finneas in the new episode of the American podcast Rolling Stone Music Now. “Let’s say that after casting the net into the sea we are fishing for debris, but there comes a time when you find a treasure and you find yourself with an album in your hands. It is exciting. We have a lot of things to say ».

Fishing isn’t the only metaphor Finneas uses to tell where the two are in the creative process: “We have interesting skeletons,” he says. “But for now we don’t know what animals it is.”

Eilish is expected to start her American arena tour in February and Finneas doesn’t rule out that the album will be finished by then. But that doesn’t mean the album will be released before the tour starts. “It’s the tour of Happier Than Ever“, explains. “We’ve done a few festivals, but Billie hasn’t played her gigs yet and we can’t wait to get this album around. Even if we finish it by February, we will postpone its release. I like the idea of ​​letting projects breathe. Let’s not say that I want to step on the toes of this album. If we did, we would belittle it. “

At this link you can listen to the full interview in which Finneas tells a Rolling Stone Music Now of his album Optimist, of the beginning of the collaboration with his sister at the time of Ocean Eyes, some work on Lonely by Justin Bieber.

This article was translated by Rolling Stone US.


