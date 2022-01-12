Billie Eilish and Finneas: The prodigy (and award-winning) brothers march into the future together

Billie Eilish and Finneas they are still confirmed as the prodigy brothers who they won ai Golden Globes 2022 the award for the best original song featuring No Time to Die, third song from a James Bond movie to win the Golden Globes for Best Original Song (there had been Skyfall by Adele e Writing’s on the Wall by Sam Smith, before also triumphing at the Oscars). The song dedicated to the new episode of the adventures of the most famous agent 007 was recorded when Billie Eilish she was 18 and this made her the youngest author to have written and recorded a James Bond theme (as well as the first artist born in the 21st century to reach the top of the UK charts). The demo of the piece made by Billie Eilish and Finneas had been sent to Hans Zimmer and he had preferred it to all the others and the two had then joined the composer in London to record the piece at George Martin’s AIR Studios with an orchestra of 70 people.

Is Billie Eilish’s next album (with Finneas) already in the works?

If the pop star is loved globally, the 24-year-old brother Finneas Eilish is an equally important songwriter, record producer, actor, already winner of eight Grammy Awards and with active collaborations with the likes of Justin Bieber (along with Benny Blanco in Lonely), Selena Gomez, Camilla Cabello and many others. The two portents, together, are already working on the next album, but everything is still top secret: “We are thrilled to start working on it.” Finneas succinctly told the podcast Rolling Stone Music Now from Rolling Stone US. “Let’s say that after casting the net into the sea we are fishing for debris, but there comes a time when you find a treasure and you find yourself with an album in your hands. It is exciting. We have a lot of things to say ». But this does not mean that in the Billie Eilish tour, which will start in the coming months, the new album in production will surpass the already released album, as Finneas points out: «It’s the tour of Happier Than Ever (…) We have done a few festivals, but Billie hasn’t done any gigs of her own yet and we can’t wait to bring this album around. Even if we finish it by February, we will postpone its release. I like the idea of ​​letting projects breathe. Let’s not say that I want to step on the toes of this album. If we did, we would belittle it. “

The two brothers Eilish will sing in the new Disney Pixar movie

Meanwhile i two Eilish brothers shave been involved in Red, the new Disney Pixar animated film, out March 10, 2022, directed by Domee Shi (winner of the Oscar for Bao) and which stars a teenager who transforms into a giant red panda when she is agitated. In particular Billie and Finneas were asked to make three songs, including Nobody like u included in the trailer. “We wrote the songs during the pandemic and had a great time. It was our little secret and now that the news has come out I’m thrilled, ”he said in a recent interview with THR Finneas. The songs will be performed by a fictional boy band called 4 * Town of which the protagonist Mei Lee and her friends are big fans and whose members are voiced by Finneas, Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi and Topher Ngo. Many projects, a future full of novelties and a fraternal bond that strengthens every day, as also demonstrated by the message of good wishes that just less than a month ago – last December 18th – Finneas himself had dedicated to Billie on Instagram: ” 20 !!!!!!!!! Watching you grow into the caring, incredibly kind, talented, hilarious, hardworking person you are today has been the joy of my life! I’ll be your number one fan until the day I die. There’s really nothing I love more than being your big brother. Happy birthday!”.