Billie Eilish and Finneas wrote the songs for the Pixar movie

written by Federica Marcucci





December 30, 2021



Billie Eilish And Finneas will be the protagonists of a new cinematic adventure thanks to Red, the new Disney Pixar animated film. After work on the theme song No Time to Die, composed for the 007 film of the same name, the duo was called to make three unreleased songs for the film. All the pieces were conceived during the lockdown.

A top secret news as the two brothers said that was disclosed only a little while ago but of which they cannot be happier. Both Billie and Finneas said they were thrilled with this opportunity. In a recent interview with THR Finneas said:

It was a lot of fun. I am thrilled that we were announced because it was our little secret. We wrote the songs during the pandemic. It was a very fun process.

Billie Eilish then added:

We saw the storyboard in early 2020, maybe late 2019!

In Red the songs will be sung by a fictional boy band including Finneas himself.

Directed by Domee Shi (Oscar winner for Bao), the film stars a teenager who transforms into a giant red panda when agitated.

The official plot of the film

Mei Lee, a 13-year-old who suddenly turns into a giant red panda when she gets too excited (which is pretty much ALWAYS). Ming is his mother: very protective, if not slightly overbearing, who is never far from her daughter, an unfortunate reality for the teenager.