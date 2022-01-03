Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas chosen to make the songs for Red, the new Disney Pixar animated film

03 January 2022, 8:36 pm

, adj. at 20:49

Billie Eilish and Finneas together for the new animated film Disney Pixar, Red. After No Time to Die, composed for the 007 film of the same name, the two artists return to make three unreleased songs for Red, all born during the lockdown.

The two brothers said they were enthusiastic about this new adventure and in a recent one interview with THR Finneas said:

“It was a lot of fun. I am thrilled that we were announced because it was our little secret. We wrote the songs during the pandemic. It was a very fun process. ”

Billie Eilish then continued:

“We saw the storyboard in early 2020, maybe late 2019!”

In the film the songs will be sung by a boy band which also includes Finneas.

Red, the new Disney Pixar movie

From the creators of “Inside out” and “The Incredibles” e directed by Domee Shi, Red will arrive at the cinema in Italy on 10 March 2022. The film stars 13-year-old Mei Lee who transforms into a giant red panda when she is agitated. Ming, her mother, is very protective and is never far from her daughter, an overwhelming reality for the teenager.

The cast

In vocal cast Red’s original will include Rosalie Chiang as Mei Lee and Sandra Oh who will lend her voices to Ming. For the Italian voices we will have to wait a little longer.

After the success of Luca, we are ready for another story that will thrill us through such particular details that, over time, have made the Pixar unique!

In fact, the transformation into a panda is used as metaphor for the changes the body undergoes in the teenage years. Often we do not recognize ourselves and we feel like monsters, but that new shape can also be the starting point to discover a new side of oneself and begin to embark on the path towards adulthood.

Billie Eilish chosen as Person of the Year 2021

Billie Eilish received the Person of the Year 2021 title from PETA, an organization that fights for the ethical treatment of animals and for the respect of their rights.

The artist is famous, as well as for his music, for his fight in defense of the environment, proving to be a model for what concerns issues related to climate change and the battles in favor of animal rights.

For this PETA has chosen Billie Eilish as Person of the Year 2021 and reward his work for the protection of animals. To the Met Gala 2021, for example, Eilish agreed to wear a silk-free dress from the fashion house Oscar De La Renta obtaining the removal of the furs from the maison’s collections.

In addition, the artist from the age of 12 has chosen to follow a vegan diet without meat and dairy products and is personally involved in the creation of sustainable clothing.