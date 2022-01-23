Billie Eilish and her brother wrote the songs for the Disney Pixar movie

After “No time to die” composed for the homonymous 007 film, Disney and Pixar also wanted Billie Eilish and brother Finneas to make three songs, including one “Nobody Like U“present in the trailer, for” Red “the new animated film of the cinema company that will arrive in Italian cinemas on 10 March 2022.

“We wrote the songs during the pandemic and we had a great time. It was our little secret and now that the news has come out I’m very excited »said in a recent interview with THR the 22-year-old brother of the pop star who has always been his collaborator and best friend to whom Eilish owes part of his success.

The songs will be performed by one fictional boy band of the movie from the name “4 * Town” of which the protagonist Mei Lee and her friends are big fans and whose members are voiced by Finneas, Jordan Fisher, Grayson Villanueva, Josh Levi and Topher Ngo.

Red, the teenager who transforms into the giant red panda

Red is the new animated film Disney and Pixar starring Mei Lee, a slightly clumsy thirteen year old who is growing up and has to face the typical adolescent crisis. The peculiarity of Mei Lee, however, is another: in fact, when gets excited or she gets too excited, that is practically always, the girl swells up and turns into a giant red panda. A transformation that is used as a metaphor for the changes the body undergoes in the teenage years, in which it often feels horrible.

Billie Eilish chosen by Peta as Person of the Year 2021

Billie Eilish is a convinced animalist and has been vegan since the age of 12 because, as she explained in an interview with British Vogue, “having known the meat industry, I just can’t go on in my life knowing what happens in the animal world. without doing anything to stop it ».

For a long time she has been actively involved in various causes for the defense of animals: this year, for example, it launched a shoe collection Air Jordan with Nike made of 100% vegan leather and with over 20% recycled material and its first perfume that it is not tested on animals and does not contain ingredients of animal origin.

Important then the two strong actions made to Met Gala: the first to agree to collaborate with Oscar de la Renta on a silk-free dress on the sole condition that the brand never again uses the fur coats. The second, managing for the first time in the history of the charity gala, to ensure that it was served only vegan food.

For all these reasons, the pop star received the title of Person of the Year 2021 from PETA, the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, the organization that fights for the ethical treatment of animals and for the respect of their rights. An annual award that in previous years was also awarded to Joaquin Phoenix, Carrie Johnson, Lewis Hamilton, Pamela Anderson ea Sir Roger Moore, all actively engaged in respecting animal rights.

The giant panda

The giant panda (Ailuropoda melanoleuca) is one of the best known wild animals in the world and also the national animal of China, whose government just recently announced that these beautiful mammals belonging to the bear family are no longer a risk of extinction. If, in fact, the good news is the recovery from the panda population, the bad thing is that the threats their habitat and the habits that had jeopardized their survival, including the poaching and illegal capture.

In the 1980s the giant pandas all over the world were just over a thousand. Now, after more than thirty years of efforts by the government of China, where most of the pandas live in the wild, the population has started to increase again and within ten years has grown by 17 percent, reaching 1,864 specimens.

And in fact, the IUNC, the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the international body recognized by the UN that evaluates the risk of extinction of animal and plant species, had included giant pandas in the list of those least at risk of extinction already in 2016.

In recent years, various initiatives have been undertaken for preserve the species. And to keep the number of living specimens updated in nature and find new conservation strategies, in the Sichuan province alone, at least 4 thousand park guard who are responsible for observing the behavior of pandas and assessing environmental conditions. In addition, work has begun to connect and expand the 67 natural reserves designed for pandas currently in existence, with the idea of ​​creating a huge park that will extend between the Chinese provinces of Sichuan, Ningxia and Shaanxi.

Another fit for promote growth of the wild population, which however is still much debated due to the expensive method, which takes a long time and the effectiveness by no means certain, is to grow pandas in captivity and then free them at the right time.

A method that divides experts a lot after seeing the results of a study funded by the National Natural Science Foundation and the Chinese Ministry of Science and Technology in 2019, according to which of 14 released pandas, 12 of which grew in captivity and two in the wild , the only specimen that it reproduced for sure after being released he is one of the two grown in nature.