Billie Eilish and her wonderful TV performance

Billie Eilish is enjoying great, well-deserved success thanks to her album “Happier than Ever” (238,000 copies sold in just five days) and performed a thrilling version of the title track during the latest installment of the famous US TV show. ” The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon “.

here is the breathtaking video of his performance.

During the interview with Fallon, Billie also talked about the concert recorded in Los Angeles, at the Hollywood Bowl, which will be broadcast on TV in September. A truly special event, which the artist recalled thus: «I recorded it in the middle of the night. No audience: The Hollywood Bowl was completely empty. Director Robert Rodriguez directed it. Filming went on for four nights. It was a crazy week and … an animated version of me was also created for the occasion ».

Billie Eilish also confessed that she is very keen to return to performing: “I have dreamed of my concert at least six times in the last week. I’m serious. On the other hand, I haven’t been there for two years. I can’t wait to get back on stage, you feel so frustrated without contact with the audience ».

Billie Eilish’s tour will kick off the US on September 18th. For now there is no date planned in Italy.