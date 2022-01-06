Billie Eilish and Kanye West starring at the Coachella Festival

There will be no Travis Scott instead ( Travis Scott removed from the 2022 Coachella Festival lineup ) about which the consequences of the tragedy of the Astroworld festival continue to think, when ten people died in Houston last November crushed by the crowd. The festival will run over two weekends, April 15-17 and April 22 and 24 in California. It is already sold out. However, Covid remains the unknown . In fact, it could slip due to the surge in infections.

Billie Eilish and Kanye West will be the top performers at the upcoming Coachella music festival . Variety writes it. Swedish House Mafia is also in the star lineup. West was at Coachella also in 2011 while Eilish performed in 2011. The last participation of SHM dates back to 2012, exactly ten years ago.

THE COACHELLA FESTIVAL

The full name is Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival but everyone calls it Coachella Music Festival or – the more “intimate” – Coachella and that’s it.

It is one of the most cult US music festivals and takes place every year, offering an interesting program that usually spans two or three days. The period in which it takes place is usually the end of April and the location is that of the fields of the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The name Coachella (Spanish pronunciation) refers to the snake symbol of Mexico City. In fact, the festival hosts several performances by Mexican alternative rock and electronic artists, as well as sculptural installations by artists from Mexico. The first edition took place in 1999 but it was a resounding (!) Fiasco. The turnout of public was so limited that the organizers decided to stop the festival as early as the following year.

In 2001, however, it was resumed and the success was as huge as it was unexpected. Since then, Coachella has been a fixture for thousands of indie and alternative rock lovers. It also attracts many celebrities, who never miss an opportunity to join the festival audience. Coachella deserves credit for having brought together so many disbanded bands since time immemorial. In 2001 she saw the return of Jane’s Addiction and since that year almost every edition has been characterized by a notable reunion.

In 2002 the Siouxsie and the Banshees, in 2003 the Stooges, in 2004 the Pixies, in 2005 the Bauhaus, in 2007 the Rage Against the Machine and Jesus and Mary Chain, in 2008 the Verve, in 2011 the Death from Above 1979, in 2012 At the Drive-In, in 2016 Guns N ‘Roses (with Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan), in 2018 Destiny’s Child (with Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams) and in 2019, as guests of the performance of Ariana Grande, NSYNC (all of them except Justin Timberlake).