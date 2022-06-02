Billie Eilish and Matthew Tyler Vorce have broken up, netizens accuse the young man of cheating

End clap for the romance between singer Billie Eilish and actor Matthew Tyler Vorce.

Also to discover: Billie Eilish interrupts her concert to rescue a fan

The singer with 103 million followers on Instagram separated from the actor and since then, the fans of the interpreter of bad guy made it personal. Indeed, since the announcement of the breakup, many rumors have spread on the Web and accuse Matthew Tyler Vorce of having deceived the singer. Faced with these gossip, the actor publicly wrote a message on his Instagram account to deny these rumors and ask Internet users to stop threatening him. Here is what he posted on Tuesday, June 1: No one deceived anyone. Relationships end. It’s that simple. Rumors and lying on the Internet are dangerous “. He adds, a bit annoyed: The fact that thousands of people take the time in their day to write the most hateful things about someone they will never meet in their life is the cowardest thing you can do. Live your own life “. The message is clear. As for the main interested party, she has not yet made a comment.

The two had started dating in April 2021.