Billie Eilish and Nike launch two new Air Jordans

Singer Billie Eilish has designed two models of Air Jordan shoes, thanks to collaboration with Nike.

The models are Air Jordan 1 KO and Air Jordan 15 and are made with over 20% recycled material.

The 19-year-old in the past had already collaborated with the Jordan brand singer for the Jordan brand. For the AJ1 KO, Billie Eilish chose a lime green colorway, with her logo on the tongue tab and her name printed on the insole.

“This model goes well with everything, with pants, shorts, dresses and skirts. I love the way they make your legs look – explained Billie in the official launch note, adding – the AJ15s are the my all-time favorite model. When I got my first black and red pair, I looked at them like I had a million dollars sitting in front of me. ”


Its version is cream-colored, with personalized details on the tongue and insole and the rubber heel decorated with the numbers “23”, “6” and “15”, in homage to Michael Jordan’s jersey number, to the NBA titles won and the model of the sneakers.

“This shoe is not very popular and I do not give a … – the singer commented in a colorful way -. What you feel for something you love deeply is the only thing that matters in the world”, he concluded.


