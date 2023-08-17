Entertainment

Billie Eilish and Nike Team Up for a New Tennis Line; check them

Elton Gardner
The singer’s passion for dress and good taste Flow led him to a new collaboration. billie eilish And Nike introduce something newsneakers» inspired by the creativity of singer and great basketball player Michael Jordan,

it’s about tennis nike air alpha force 88based on the popular design of air force 1 And this air jordan 15However Eilish Puts your creativity at par, which strengthens your relationship with the brand.

wait for The Lando Calrissian series is moving forward and it already has a writer

These new shoes move away from the loud tone that characterizes them, in addition white body, lateral perforation And a studded toe Singer style.

But what is most attention grabbing in this design is that inside it you can read the name billie eilishin addition to adding a tab in black tone that contains the name of mark instep,

These temples are made entirely of leather with a ribbed collar, a distinctive midfoot strap, AAF88 branding on the tongue and co-branded insoles.Nike has details on its website.

expected to meet billie eilish And Nike arrive this year store of brand or participating businesses,



