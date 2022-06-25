Entertainment

Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers condemn SCOTUS decision at Glastonbury – Reuters

Singers Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers spoke out during their performances at Glastonbury Festival on Friday night about the Supreme Court ruling which overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Today is a really dark day for women in the United States,” Eilish told the audience during her set. Eilish made the comment midway through her performance, which included her hits, “Bad Guy” and “Happier Than Ever.”

Billie Eilish performs on the Pyramid Main Stage at Glastonbury Festival, Worthy Farm, Somerset, England on Friday 24th June 2022.
(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Eilish has never directly referred to the historic SCOTUS decision by name, according to Reuters. She became the youngest solo performer on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage during her Friday night set.

Bridgers also expressed his frustration with the SCOTUS decision during his appearance at Glastonbury, saying: “In all honesty, [the festival is] like super surreal and fun, but I’m having a shitty day.”

CHERYL BURKE SHARES ABORTION STORY AFTER SUPREME COURT VOID ROE V. WADE: ‘A PERSONAL ATTACK’

She then asked if there were any Americans in the festival crowd before leading the audience in a chant, saying, “F— the Supreme Court.”

Bridgers concluded by saying, “F— that’s s—. F—America. Like, f—k you. All these irrelevant old mothers trying to tell us what to do with our f—g bodies.”

HOLLYWOOD REACTS TO ROE V. WADE CANCELLATION

Bridgers has spoken about her abortion experience before, tweeting on May 3 that she had an abortion in 2021 while on tour. His tweet came a day after the Supreme Court’s draft on the Dobbs case was leaked by Politico.

Phoebe Bridgers performs at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, England on Friday 24th June 2022.

Phoebe Bridgers performs at Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Somerset, England on Friday 24th June 2022.
(Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

“I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access,” Bridgers wrote in his tweet.

The landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade’s ending of the constitutional right to abortion and ceding power to individual states sparked outrage among Hollywood stars.

Crowds outside the Supreme Court react to the Dobbs decision.

Crowds outside the Supreme Court react to the Dobbs decision.
(Joshua Comins/Fox News)

Actress Elizabeth Banks tweeted shortly after the decision was released, saying it was “devastating news for families”. Singer Taylor Swift also shared her thoughts on Twitter, saying she was “absolutely terrified”.

