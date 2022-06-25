Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers condemn SCOTUS decision at Glastonbury – Reuters

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Singers Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers spoke out during their performances at Glastonbury Festival on Friday night about the Supreme Court ruling which overturned Roe v. Wade.

“Today is a really dark day for women in the United States,” Eilish told the audience during her set. Eilish made the comment midway through her performance, which included her hits, “Bad Guy” and “Happier Than Ever.”

Eilish has never directly referred to the historic SCOTUS decision by name, according to Reuters. She became the youngest solo performer on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage during her Friday night set.

Bridgers also expressed his frustration with the SCOTUS decision during his appearance at Glastonbury, saying: “In all honesty, [the festival is] like super surreal and fun, but I’m having a shitty day.”

She then asked if there were any Americans in the festival crowd before leading the audience in a chant, saying, “F— the Supreme Court.”

Bridgers concluded by saying, “F— that’s s—. F—America. Like, f—k you. All these irrelevant old mothers trying to tell us what to do with our f—g bodies.”

Bridgers has spoken about her abortion experience before, tweeting on May 3 that she had an abortion in 2021 while on tour. His tweet came a day after the Supreme Court’s draft on the Dobbs case was leaked by Politico.

“I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access,” Bridgers wrote in his tweet.

The landmark decision to overturn Roe v. Wade’s ending of the constitutional right to abortion and ceding power to individual states sparked outrage among Hollywood stars.

Actress Elizabeth Banks tweeted shortly after the decision was released, saying it was “devastating news for families”. Singer Taylor Swift also shared her thoughts on Twitter, saying she was “absolutely terrified”.