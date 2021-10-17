News

Billie Eilish and that generous Met Gala deal


The artist agreed to wear Oscar de la Renta’s fluffy dress. On one condition: here it is

She really hit Billie Eilish at the Met Gala on September 13th. The event, which took place as usual at the Metropolitan Museum, saw the most famous celebrities wearing very whimsical, not to say extravagant, clothes.

But it was Billie Eilish who shone like a gem. Sophisticated, very elegant, truly classy in a fluffy dress with a soft powder pink hue. A garment of the well-known Dominican-born (but naturalized American) stylist Oscar de la Renta.

Well now Billie has revealed why she agreed to wear that dress. The designer has in fact promised her that from now on he will completely banish from his collections all furs. To reveal this generous deal was Eilish herself, in a post published on her Instagram page.

“Thank you Oscar de la Renta for creating this wonderful dress and bringing my ideas and vision to life. It was an honor to wear it knowing that from now on Oscar de la renta creations will be completely without the use of furs .. . a change that will have a positive impact, not only for animals, but also for the planet and the environment as a whole. I am honored to have acted as a catalyst and heard on this topic and I ask the stylists to follow this example. “

Alex Boden, chief executive of the Oscar de la Renta brand, confirmed that the decision to eliminate all traces of fur of animal origin from the future collections of the brand is due precisely to Billie Eilish. And he recalled how the designer was a big fan of furs. A real revolution, in short, thanks to the tenacity of Eilish.

(photo Getty Images)

