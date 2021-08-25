Billie Eilish and the answer to the haters who accuse her of failure

In a world where haters and gratuitous malice are now the order of the day, singer Billie Eilish has decided to put a stop to the river of hatred that has been hitting her in recent days and to respond in kind to the criticism that rained down on her. recently to the cry of “Now enough, you broke me“(Yes ok the translation is not exactly literal, but the gist is the same in the end). It all started with the release of the 19-year-old’s new single titled NDA and judged by many, erroneously, as yet another failure on the part of Billie Eilish, who would now officially enter her “Era Flop”. Of course it takes courage to define as a flop a girl who, despite not yet turning 20, has already become an international pop star (to whom they have also dedicated a documentary on her life), has sold millions and millions of records. all over the world and, as if that weren’t enough, he can boast 7 Grammy Awards on his trophy cabinet.

A criticism devoid of content that of the haters who did not like at all Eilish who, after having remained silent for a long time with the hope that the attacks against her would lessen, decided to take the field to reply (as only she knows do) to all the accusations made against her and that they would like her not only at the end of her career, but also ready for anything (including pretending to be a lesbian in the video of Lost Cause) in order to gain some more followers. And so then that the singer of Bad Guy posted a video on TikTok with audio from NDA accompanied by a caption with clear and direct content, in true Billie Eilish style. “Eat my dust, my boobs are bigger than yours”Commented the 19-year-old, now tired of being labeled as a meteor on the avenue of the sunset, ready to be forgotten within a few months (or maybe even less).

A gratuitous wickedness that addressed to poor Billie who, we must not forget, is still very young and being such, although she does not like to show it, she is naturally fragile and sensitive. It is no coincidence, in fact, from what has achieved success therein Eilish she decided to rely on therapy and the support of a psychologist, in order to learn how to manage popularity and haters. Among other things, the accusation that Billie has entered the “flop era” is not at all truthful, since the latest singles released by the singer have obtained an excellent response from the public, just like her new blonde hair, thanks to which Eilish has become a real sex symbol. Other than “Flop era”, what Billie is experiencing now is the “Blond era” … but that’s a whole other story.

