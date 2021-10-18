Billie Eilish and the change of look: “I’ll never let myself be overwhelmed by criticism about my body”

No more black hair, fluorescent green roots and oversized sweatshirts and dresses: for the British edition of Vogue, who dedicates the cover of the month of June to her, Billie Eilish shows up with platinum blonde hair, a tight bustier, latex gloves and amazing sex appeal, which leaves fans who thought they framed her within a well-defined box speechless. “Only what makes you feel good counts” is the beating heart of the interview that the singer, fresh from the release of her new single Your Power and ready to give the world her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, available from July 30, concedes: «I loved shooting this service. Do what you want, when you want. Fuck everything else. ‘

Billie Eilish, after all, when it came to defending her body and waging a fight against body shaming and all the haters who flocked to her profile every day with criticism and insults, she never pulled back: “I thought I was going to be the only one to deal with my hatred for my body, but I see that the internet also hates my body. So it’s fantastic, “he commented at the time with his usual irony. This time the concept is expressed even more clearly: everyone is free to do what they want with their body and to dress as they like. But that’s not all: ** «Showing your body and showing – or not showing – your skin shouldn’t take away any respect from you. ** It’s about taking back your power, showing it and not taking advantage of it. I will never let myself be overwhelmed again ».

After the worldwide success of When We All Go To Sleep, Where Do We Go?, double platinum in Italy and winner of five Grammy Awards, Eilish, symbol of a generation that needs increasingly positive models and a great desire to be heard, frees herself from fear and faces the elephant in the room with great courage: ** “My body was the first reason for depression when I was younger” ** says Billie who, due to an accident, had to stop dancing at 13. “Why do you talk about body positivity and then agree to wear a corset instead of showing your real body?” Her answer: “I’ll be honest: I wear it because I do what I want. It all depends on what makes you feel good: Do you want to have surgery? Operate as well. Do you want to wear a dress that someone says is too loose? Do it, if you think it gives you, then it will give you ».

