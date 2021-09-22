Billie Eilish and the haute couture coordinates: here are her 10 best looks

Billie Eilish was only 13 when her older brother, Finneas, asked her to play a melancholy love song of hers. Ocean Eyes. It was 2015 and today the pair of brothers are credited as initiating a new era of the pop phenomenon, complete with a devoted global super fan base (are you an ‘Eyelash’ or a ‘Pirate’?)

Even if you weren’t among the super fans, chances are you were inspired to reconsider the world around you because of Eilish (a strong statement, I know, but listen to me). When our appearance and that of our celebrity celebrities were under constant forensic scrutiny via social media, it was this prodigious teenager who made the voice, demanding limits, respect and privacy, and the world took notice. She wasn’t going to give in to any pre-established notion of how a teenage, female pop star should look or behave – instead, she dictated a new step (and changed the course of fashion) by being completely herself.

“I don’t want the world to know everything about me. That’s why I wear loose, baggy clothes, ”Eilish revealed in an ad for #MyCalvins in 2019.“ Nobody can have an opinion, because they don’t see what’s underneath, right? Nobody can say things like ‘Oh, she’s skinny as a stick, she’s not skinny as a stick, she has a flat ass, she has a big ass.’ Nobody can tell, because they don’t know. “

As for these “baggy and baggy dresses”, they are custom-made by Gucci, Valentino and Chanel. The ace in the hole? Haute couture co-ordinates – tailored face masks included.

Long before we all retreated into lockdown in our suits, Eilish had already recognized the power of comfort in any situation and knew how to use clothing to delineate a zone of privacy. Whether it’s going out for a spin on the streets of his hometown Los Angeles, or walking the red carpet as the youngest artist ever nominated for any major Grammy Award in the same year.

Billie Eilish, queen in charge of the coordinates, our compliments.