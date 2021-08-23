Billie Eilish and the sense of inadequacy for her body

Also sold in limited edition vinyl version, Billie Eilish’s new album “Happier Than Ever” is gathering support, anticipated by the singles “Your Power”, “Lost Cause” and “NDA”. In a promotional interview of the album released to the newspaper The Guardian, the Californian singer with big melancholy blue eyes told (also) of the relationship he has with his physicality and how social media interfere with a peaceful acceptance of one’s body.

“I happen to see incredible looking people online.

I know the tricks of this sector and I know everything behind the images posted on social networks and how often they are completely artificial. Yet when I see them I can’t help but feel inadequate. Because if I am very happy with my life and I know my worth, I can’t say I’m happy with my body»Confided the nineteen year old artist. Adding: «When I go on stage I have to dissociate myself from the perception I have of my body. That’s why I wear extra large dresses: I don’t want attention to be directed to my body ».

Ah, and there is one more thing that Billie Eilish hates: the stars who have visibly resorted to aesthetic medicine or plastic surgery and shamelessly deny, claiming to be one hundred percent natural. “This attitude creates impossible expectations and is irresponsible towards fans, especially the younger ones.

