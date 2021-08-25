Billie Eilish and the shag helmet identical to her mother

B.illie Eilish refreshes the platinum hair with a new one end of summer haircut. A short and fluffy bob identical to that of the mother Maggie Baird when he was young.

Billie Eilish, haircut like mom

What the family of Billie Eilish was very close has never been a mystery and now comes further confirmation of the great harmony of the house with the new cut of the 19-year-old singer.

A short and fluffy bob definitely far from the shag hairstyle of recent times and which, as she herself writes in the stories on Instagram, is inspired by the hair of her mother Maggie Baird when she was younger. The cut has a straight line at the height of the chin and the disheveled fringe that touches the eyes.

Still vanilla blonde

The hymn of love for the mother is also a ploy to refresh the coloring platinum blonde monotonous and strengthen the hair at the end of summer: after all, at the end of August it is customary to count the side effects of the longed-for holidays whose hair. Which, especially if dyed as in the case of Billie Eilish, they need strengthening and relaxation after the effects of the sun, salt and chlorine.

After trimming the tips, a gentle mold and intensive moisturizing conditioner is needed to manage dryness, unwanted shading and dullness. Among the best shampoo anti yellow with purple pigments of 2021 there are products for all budgets. From Violet Crush by John Frieda through to the series Ultra Violet by Kérastase et al Yūbi Blonde by Shu Uemura for those on a slightly higher budget.

