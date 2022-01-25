Billie Eilish, announcement triggers fans: “I can’t wait”

Billie Eilish sparked social media with a hilarious shot. The singer amazed fans with the announcement everyone was waiting for.

The American star Billie Eilish has been in the spotlight of the whole world since 2016. The singer is destined to retrace the footsteps of the great world Pop Stars considering the great success of her albums listened to all over the planet. The Billie phenomenon broke out thanks to the single Ocean Eyes which in no time went viral on Spotify.

Her voice is considered among the most beautiful in the world and is an inspiration for many young emerging artists who often also tend to imitate her extravagant look. The singer lives in Los Angeles, the city that grew it up and for years now has also been engaged in social battles involving the United States; impossible to forget his crusade against the former president Trump and in support of the current Biden. Billie is very popular on social media and often shares extracts from her daily life, but these days she has surprised everyone with a crazy announcement.

The news of Billie Eilish: the social announcement

In addition to the almost transcendental sounds of his music, Billie it is famous for its lifestyle. Very young and already with clear ideas, the singer is vegan and often shares her eating habits but not only. We know about her that she has gone through difficult times due to addiction to pornography and who suffers from synaesthesia and of syndrome of Tourette.

Eilish amazed everyone on social media thanks to a super glamorous shot with her inevitable short cut. She will finally be available online on ultra.com the fragrance conceived by the artist and launched in the limelight in November 2021. The singer has in fact launched her own perfume line at the end of last year sparking the purchases of millions of fans who support her. The name of the latest creation is precisely “Eilish”, “I can’t wait for others of you to have it in your hands” writes Billie happy with the result achieved and in particular with the new launch coming.

This summer, his latest album entitled Happier than Ever which has sold millions of copies around the world. In particular, it was the singer’s first album to rank first in Germany, France and Italy. We could say that Eilish has consecrated her success also in Europe and apparently she is not willing to stop.